F & M Bank : &M Bank Receives Greater Augusta County Chamber o Commerce's Business Excellence Award

Fishersville, February 16, 2021- As the premier business organization serving Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro, the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce represents over 550 diverse businesses that work together to stimulate the economy for this outstanding community. Through the annual Business Excellence Awards, the Chamber is able to recognize the outstanding success of exemplary businesses and individual leaders. Courtney Thompson, President & CEO of the Chamber said, "We are so excited to announce our Business Excellence award winners. We had numerous excellent businesses, organizations and individuals nominated this year and these winners really represent the best of the best."

The Chamber is very proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Business Excellence Awards:

● New Business of the Year: RX Coffee & More

● Small Business of the Year: Staunton Innovation Hub

● Large Business of the Year: F & M Bank

● Woman Owned Business of the Year: SweetNanaCakes

● Nonprofit of the Year: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

● Young Professional of the Year: Debbie Irwin, Shenandoah Community Capital Fund

● Citizen of the Year: Dan Layman, Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

The Chamber will honor each of these winners and deliver its year in review at the Business Excellence Awards on March 10 at Hotel 24 South. For more information about the winners or the event, contact Courtney Thompson at (540) 324-1133 or courtney@augustava.com.