    FMBM   US30237P1066

F & M BANK CORP.

(FMBM)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/17 10:40:22 am EDT
28.90 USD   -1.53%
F & M BANK : &M Bank's welcomes Erica Deluhery to Commercial Banking Team
PU
05/13F&M BANK CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13F&M BANK CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (dollars in thousands) (form 10-Q)
AQ
F & M Bank : &M Bank's welcomes Erica Deluhery to Commercial Banking Team

05/25/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
F&M Bank's leadership team welcomes Erica Deluhery to her new role as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. Mrs. Deluhery joins F&M Bank most recently from Frontier Community Bank and brings with her 4 years of community banking experience.

Erica commented, "I'm excited to contribute my experience and expertise to a talented banking team. I look forward to making new connections and growing relationships to provide our clients a 'best-in-class' community banking experience."

In this role, Mrs. Deluhery will build client relationships, supporting small and large Virginia-based businesses. F&M Bank's Senior Vice President and Valley Market Executive, Katherine Preston, commented, "We are thrilled Erica has joined the F&M Bank family as we continue to grow and achieve our strategic business goals. She brings a wealth of experience to this position and will be integral to our team's progress moving forward."

Erica earned a Bachelor of Science in History from Liberty University and is currently entering her final year of Virginia Bankers' School of Bank Management held in Charlottesville, Virginia. She enjoys spending time with her family, running, and reading a good book. Erica is an active member of the Waynesboro Rotary Club. She will support the bank's market service area and be based at the Myers Corner bank branch in Staunton, VA.

Contact Erica at the "Get in Touch" form directly below!

Disclaimer

F&M Bank Corp. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 21:50:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 65,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 99,8 M 99,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 80,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Comer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Pugh Chairman
Barton E Black EVP, Chief Operating, Strategy & Risk Officer
Daniel J. Harshman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F & M BANK CORP.0.00%100
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.31%371 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.87%287 228
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%240 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.77%164 084