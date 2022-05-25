F & M Bank : &M Bank's welcomes Erica Deluhery to Commercial Banking Team

F&M Bank's leadership team welcomes Erica Deluhery to her new role as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. Mrs. Deluhery joins F&M Bank most recently from Frontier Community Bank and brings with her 4 years of community banking experience.

Erica commented, "I'm excited to contribute my experience and expertise to a talented banking team. I look forward to making new connections and growing relationships to provide our clients a 'best-in-class' community banking experience."

In this role, Mrs. Deluhery will build client relationships, supporting small and large Virginia-based businesses. F&M Bank's Senior Vice President and Valley Market Executive, Katherine Preston, commented, "We are thrilled Erica has joined the F&M Bank family as we continue to grow and achieve our strategic business goals. She brings a wealth of experience to this position and will be integral to our team's progress moving forward."

Erica earned a Bachelor of Science in History from Liberty University and is currently entering her final year of Virginia Bankers' School of Bank Management held in Charlottesville, Virginia. She enjoys spending time with her family, running, and reading a good book. Erica is an active member of the Waynesboro Rotary Club. She will support the bank's market service area and be based at the Myers Corner bank branch in Staunton, VA.

Contact Erica at the "Get in Touch" form directly below!