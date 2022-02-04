F & M Bank : &M Bank to Participate in the 2022 VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program

VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program

The third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day by the Virginia General Assembly in 1991 and F&M Bank has been proud to host students for this important program. Each year this scholarship program awards local Virginia high school rising seniors the opportunity to spend time learning about the banking industry. F&M Bank members will educate these students on their job roles and the various bank departments; including the loan process, the importance of good credit, the profile of a qualified borrower, and how F&M Bank is involved in the community.

From their experience, participating students will write an essay for the chance to win a scholarship. Six regional scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded, and from those six winners an overall statewide winner will be chosen. The statewide winner will receive an additional $5,000 scholarship - $7,500 in total. There will also be six honorable mention scholarships of $1,000 each. In all, twelve students will receive scholarships totaling $26,000.

For more information, or if you have any questions, please contact Nicole Davis, Marketing Specialist, at ndavis@fmbankva.com or 540-437-3471.