    FMBM   US30237P1066

F & M BANK CORP.

(FMBM)
F & M Bank : &M Bank to Participate in the 2022 VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program

02/04/2022 | 11:16am EST
VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program

The third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day by the Virginia General Assembly in 1991 and F&M Bank has been proud to host students for this important program. Each year this scholarship program awards local Virginia high school rising seniors the opportunity to spend time learning about the banking industry. F&M Bank members will educate these students on their job roles and the various bank departments; including the loan process, the importance of good credit, the profile of a qualified borrower, and how F&M Bank is involved in the community.

From their experience, participating students will write an essay for the chance to win a scholarship. Six regional scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded, and from those six winners an overall statewide winner will be chosen. The statewide winner will receive an additional $5,000 scholarship - $7,500 in total. There will also be six honorable mention scholarships of $1,000 each. In all, twelve students will receive scholarships totaling $26,000.

If interested in signing up for the program, click here.

For more information, or if you have any questions, please contact Nicole Davis, Marketing Specialist, at ndavis@fmbankva.com or 540-437-3471.

Disclaimer

F&M Bank Corp. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 16:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 79,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Comer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Pugh Chairman
Barton E Black EVP, Chief Operating, Strategy & Risk Officer
Daniel J. Harshman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F & M BANK CORP.7.65%107
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.31%437 788
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.36%375 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 969
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.99%214 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 820