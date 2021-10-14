F & M Bank : Pet Costume Contest

Happy Halloween!

Let's have a little fun this spooky season with a Halloween Pet Costume Contest! Prizes will be awarded to the pet who has the most "likes" on their photo. Only one entry per person please.

How It Works:

Enter the contest by completing the entry form below. Submission deadline to enter is 11:59 pm on Friday, October 22nd.

Voting will take place on our F&M Bank

Winners will be announced on our Facebook page on October 29th.

Donations are welcome. After you submit your photo, you will be directed to a page where you can support the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA.

Prizes:

The top 3 winners will receive a goodie bag filled with special treats, including but not limited to dog/cat treats, F&M Bank swag, and gift cards!

By signing this form, I agree that I am an amateur photographer, and have never taken any money in payment for photography. I am over the age of 18, or under the age of 18 with a parent or guardians signature. I understand that Farmers & Merchants Bank assumes no responsibility for the photographs submitted. Selected images are used on a non-exclusive basis. Farmers & Merchants retains the right to use photographs in any advertising and/or promotion it deems suitable.

I hereby grant F&M Bank Corp. (AKA Farmers & Merchants Bank) permission to use my name and likeness in a photograph in any and all of its publications, including website entries, without payment or any other consideration. I understand and agree that these materials will become the property of Farmers & Merchants Bank and will not be returned. I hereby irrevocably authorize Farmers & Merchants Bank to edit, alter, copy, exhibit, publish or distribute this photo for purposes of publicizing Farmers & Merchants Bank's products or for any other lawful purpose. In addition, I waive the right to inspect or approve the finished product, including written or electronic copy, wherein my likeness appears. Additionally, I waive any right to royalties or other compensation arising or related to the use of the photograph. I hereby hold harmless and release and forever discharge Farmers & Merchants Bank from all claims, demands, and causes of action which I, my heirs, representatives, executors, administrators, or any other persons acting on my behalf or on behalf of my estate have or may have by reason of this authorization. I am 21 years of age and am competent to contract in my own name. I have read this release before signing below and I fully understand the contents, meaning, and impact of this release.

If the person signing is under age 21, there must be consent by a parent or guardian, as follows: I hereby certify that I am the parent or guardian of the named above and do hereby give my consent without reservation to the forgoing on behalf of this person.

