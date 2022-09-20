Advanced search
    FMBM   US30237P1066

F & M BANK CORP.

(FMBM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:52 2022-09-20 am EDT
23.99 USD    0.00%
F&M BANK TO PARTICIPATE IN UNITED WAY DAY OF ACTION : Spiff Up the Gus Bus
PU
08/23F&M BANK CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15F&M BANK CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (dollars in thousands) (form 10-Q)
AQ
F&M Bank to Participate in United Way Day of Action: Spiff Up the Gus Bus

09/20/2022 | 11:50am EDT
F&M Bank - Farmers & Merchants Bank to Participate in United Way Day of Action: Spiff Up the Gus Bus

For Immediate Release | Timberville, VA. September 20, 2022 - F&M Bank, a subsidiary of F&M Bank Corp., and its teammates are honored to participate in this year's Day of Action: Spliff Up the Gus Bus with the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

F&M teammates will be rolling up their sleeves September 21, 2022 from 2pm-4pm for a deep clean of the insides of the Gus Bus mobile classroom vehicles to help foster the excitement for community kids as they step on the newly wrapped designed Bus this year!

"Our team thrives on community involvement and volunteerism. We see first-hand how hard our non-profits work to add value in the greater Shenandoah Valley region, and we're happy to play a part however we can!", says Holly Thorne, SVP Director of Marketing for F&M Bank.

F&M Bank is responsible for over $300,000 in philanthropic initiatives and hundreds of hours of employee volunteerism each year.

Holly Thorne is available for additional comment. Please contact at hthorne@fmbankva.com.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX: FMBM) proudly remains the only publicly traded organization based in Rockingham County, VA, and since 1908, has served the Shenandoah Valley through its banking subsidiary F&M Bank, with full-service branches and a wide variety of financial services, including home loans through F&M Mortgage, and real estate settlement services and title insurance through VSTitle. Both individuals and businesses find the organization's local decision-making, and up-to-date technology provides the kind of responsive, knowledgeable, and reliable service that only a progressive community bank can. F&M Bank has grown to $1 billion in assets with more than 175 full and part-time employees. Its conservative approach to finances and sound investments, along with excellent customer service, has made F&M Bank profitable and continues to pave the way for a bright future.

Disclaimer

F&M Bank Corp. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 15:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 65,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 83,7 M 83,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 80,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Comer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Pugh Chairman
Barton E Black EVP, Chief Operating, Strategy & Risk Officer
Daniel J. Harshman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F & M BANK CORP.-16.56%84
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.38%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.03%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.63%168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571