    FMBM   US30237P1066

F & M BANK CORP.

(FMBM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/08 09:30:01 am
28.83 USD   +0.77%
01:58pHow to Make a Loan Payment Online
PU
01:48pHow to Make a Loan Payment with Online and Mobile Banking
PU
11/05Guide to Navigating a Competitive Housing Market in the Shenandoah Valley
PU
How to Make a Loan Payment Online

11/08/2021 | 01:58pm EST
Open a browser and navigate to https://www.fmbankva.com/

If you are an F&M Bank customer with an online banking user ID and password, enter that information at the top right to login.

If you need to enroll in online and mobile banking, choose Enroll in Online Banking directly beneath the login portal.

Enter your User ID and password to login to online banking.

Please note, for security purpose, two-factor authentication is required. A temporary passcode will be delivered by text, phone call, or by Authy app if previously installed.

Click on the tile with your loan account information

Click on the tile Pay from another Bank

Enter your payment amount and click continue.

On this screen, click the down arrow beside Pay from Account to select from a payee that has been previously setup. Click Continue and confirm your payment on the next screen. You will receive a confirmation email that payment has been issued.

To setup a new payee, click the grey box for Add Payment Option shown above.

On this screen, confirm your personal information is correct and enter the information for your external payment options. Click add payment.

Now that your new payee has been added, you will be redirected to the previous screen.

Click the down arrow beside Pay from Account to select your payee, click continue and confirm your payment on the next screen. You will receive a confirmation email that payment has been issued.

Thank you for making your loan payment online with F&M Bank!

Disclaimer

F&M Bank Corp. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 18:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,0 M - -
Net income 2020 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2020 45,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
Yield 2020 4,52%
Capitalization 98,4 M 98,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart F & M BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
F & M Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Comer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Pugh Chairman
Barton E Black EVP, Chief Operating, Strategy & Risk Officer
Daniel J. Harshman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F & M BANK CORP.24.34%98
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%496 632
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.97%384 406
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%243 064
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.13%201 116