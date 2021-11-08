How to Make a Loan Payment with Online and Mobile Banking

Making your personal or auto loan payment is simple and easy with online and mobile banking from F&M Bank. If you have previously enrolled in online banking, please skip to Step 2. If you are not enrolled in online banking, please follow Step 1 to enroll.

STEP 1 - ON YOUR COMPUTER

Online Banking

Open a web browser and type accounts.fmbankva.com/enroll and enter your:

Social Security number Account number Email address Phone number



STEP 1 - ON YOUR PHONE

Mobile Banking

Open the camera app on your phone; Open your phone camera app and place over QR code below; Open the link that appears on your screen; Download the F&M Mobile Banking App and click "Enroll"



QR code not working for you? No problem! Simply open the App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android and search for "F&M Mobile - VA" (image shown below) to enroll.

To make your loan payment, follow these simple steps!

STEP 2: Under "Select account type," click on "Personal"

STEP 3: Enter your Loan Account Number

STEP 4: Enter your Social Security Number and Date of Birth

STEP 5: Click "Continue" and follow the simple instructions

Once you've enrolled, you'll be able to schedule your payment by clicking on "Loan Information" and then selecting "Pay from another bank."

Check out instructions for how to make your loan payment on the F&M Bank blog:

fmbankva.com/how-to-make-a-loan-payment-online

Set up payments within F&M Online and Mobile Banking.

If you are currently enrolled in F&M Online & Mobile Banking, you can pay your loan by clicking on "Loan" and select "Pay from Another Bank" to setup your external account.