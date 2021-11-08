Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  F & M Bank Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FMBM   US30237P1066

F & M BANK CORP.

(FMBM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/08 09:30:01 am
28.83 USD   +0.77%
Summary 
Summary

How to Make a Loan Payment with Online and Mobile Banking

11/08/2021 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
How to Make a Loan Payment with Online and Mobile Banking November 8, 2021/in Bank Products and Services, Personal Finance, Technology/by Holly Thorne

Making your personal or auto loan payment is simple and easy with online and mobile banking from F&M Bank. If you have previously enrolled in online banking, please skip to Step 2. If you are not enrolled in online banking, please follow Step 1 to enroll.

STEP 1 - ON YOUR COMPUTER

Online Banking

Open a web browser and type accounts.fmbankva.com/enroll and enter your:

    • Social Security number
    • Account number
    • Email address
    • Phone number

STEP 1 - ON YOUR PHONE

Mobile Banking

    • Open the camera app on your phone;
    • Open your phone camera app and place over QR code below;
    • Open the link that appears on your screen;
    • Download the F&M Mobile Banking App and click "Enroll"

QR code not working for you? No problem! Simply open the App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android and search for "F&M Mobile - VA" (image shown below) to enroll.

To make your loan payment, follow these simple steps!

STEP 2: Under "Select account type," click on "Personal"

STEP 3: Enter your Loan Account Number

STEP 4: Enter your Social Security Number and Date of Birth

STEP 5: Click "Continue" and follow the simple instructions

Once you've enrolled, you'll be able to schedule your payment by clicking on "Loan Information" and then selecting "Pay from another bank."

Check out instructions for how to make your loan payment on the F&M Bank blog:
fmbankva.com/how-to-make-a-loan-payment-online

Set up payments within F&M Online and Mobile Banking.

If you are currently enrolled in F&M Online & Mobile Banking, you can pay your loan by clicking on "Loan" and select "Pay from Another Bank" to setup your external account.

Disclaimer

F&M Bank Corp. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 18:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,0 M - -
Net income 2020 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2020 45,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
Yield 2020 4,52%
Capitalization 98,4 M 98,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart F & M BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
F & M Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie A. Comer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Pugh Chairman
Barton E Black EVP, Chief Operating, Strategy & Risk Officer
Daniel J. Harshman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F & M BANK CORP.24.34%98
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%496 632
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.97%384 406
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%243 064
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.13%201 116