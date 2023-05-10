Advanced search
    FNB   US3025201019

F.N.B. CORPORATION

(FNB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
10.58 USD   +0.19%
F N B : 2023 Annual Meeting Presentation (May 10, 2023)

05/10/2023
Annual Shareholder's Meeting

F.N.B. Corporation

May 10, 2023

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward- looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. We do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

F.N.B.'s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties:

  • Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business, economic and political circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) actions by the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other governmental agencies, especially those that impact money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing of the U.S. economic environment; (iv) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners; and the sociopolitical environment in the U.S..
  • Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third- party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards.
  • Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate, react quickly and continue to respond to technological changes and COVID-19 challenges can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands.
  • Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, dislocations, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, significant political events, cyber-attacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally, or on us or our counterparties specifically.
  • Legal, regulatory and accounting developments could have an impact on our ability to operate and grow our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, and reputation. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and the ability to attract and retain management. These developments could include:
    o Changes resulting from a new U.S. presidential administration, including legislative and regulatory reforms, different approaches to supervisory or enforcement priorities, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, regulatory obligations or restrictions, consumer protection, taxes, employee benefits, compensation practices, pension, bankruptcy and other industry aspects, and changes in accounting policies and principles.
    o Changes to regulations or accounting standards governing bank capital requirements, loan loss reserves, and liquidity standards.
    o Unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings or other claims and regulatory and other governmental investigations or other inquiries. These matters may result in monetary judgments or settlements or other remedies, including fines, penalties, restitution or alterations in our business practices, and in additional expenses and collateral costs, and may cause reputational harm to FNB.
    o Results of the regulatory examination and supervision process, including our failure to satisfy requirements imposed by the federal bank regulatory agencies or other governmental agencies. o The impact on our financial condition, results of operations, financial disclosures and future business strategies related to allowance for credit losses changes due to changes in forecasted
    macroeconomic scenarios commonly referred to as the "current expected credit loss" standard or CECL.
    o A failure or disruption in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber-attacks or campaigns.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic and the federal, state, and local regulatory and governmental actions implemented in response to COVID-19 have resulted in a deterioration and disruption of the financial markets and national and local economic conditions, increased levels of unemployment and business failures, and the potential to have a material impact on, among other things, our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, or on our management, employees, customers and critical vendors and suppliers. In view of the many unknowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our forward-looking statements continue to be subject to various conditions that may be substantially different in the future than what we are currently experiencing or expecting, including, but not limited to, a prolonged recovery of the U.S. economy and labor market and the possible change in commercial and consumer customer fundamentals, expectations and sentiments. As a result, the COVID-19 impact, including U.S. government responsive measures to manage it or provide financial relief, the uncertainty regarding its duration and the success of vaccination efforts, it is possible the pandemic may have a material adverse impact on our business, operations and financial performance.

The risks identified here are not exclusive or the types of risks F.N.B. may confront and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent 2023 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other 2023 filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-relations-shareholder-services. More specifically, our forward-looking statements may be subject to the evolving risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its macro-economic impact and the resulting governmental, business and societal responses to it. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.

Annual Meeting Rules of Conduct

F.N.B. Corporation Management Team

Vincent J. Delie, Jr.

Chairman, President & C.E.O.

F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank of Pennsylvania

James G. Orie

F.N.B. Corporation Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr.

F.N.B. Corporation Chief Financial Officer

Gary L. Guerrieri

F.N.B. Corporation Chief Credit Officer

Annual Meeting Agenda

  1. Official Business Matters
  1. Management Presentation
  1. Questions and Answers

Disclaimer

FNB Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:07:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
