F.N.B. Corporation
Earnings Presentation
Second Quarter 2024
July 18, 2024
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue (reported), operating pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, net loan charge-offs, excluding an isolated commercial loan charge-off due to alleged fraud (annualized) to total average loans and leases, allowance for credit losses on loans and leases plus accretable discount of acquired loans to total loans and leases, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires:
- the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."
Management believes items such as merger expenses, FDIC special assessment, loss on indirect auto loan sale, preferred deemed dividend at redemption and branch consolidation costs are not organic to run our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.
To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for 2024 and 2023 were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
3
Financial Highlights
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Earnings per diluted common share of $0.34.
- Pre-provisionnet revenue(1) totaled $177.2 million, a 4.4% increase from the prior quarter.
- Net income available to common stockholders totaled $123 million, an increase of 5.8% from the prior quarter.
- Operating net income available to common stockholders increased 0.8% from the prior quarter.
- Total loans and leases (period-end), increased $1.2 billion, or 3.6%, linked-quarter.
- Consumer loans increased $633 million.
- Commercial loans and leases increased $540 million.
- Total deposits (period-end) increased $258.6 million, or 0.7%, linked-quarter, with an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of 0.8%.
- The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits equaled 29%, stable since December 2023.
- Non-interestincome of $87.9 million, an increase of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter, benefited from our diversified business strategy.
- The provision for credit losses was $20.2 million, an increase of $6.3 million from the prior quarter to support the strong loan growth. The ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and OREO was stable at 0.33%. Total delinquency decreased 1 basis point to 0.63%. Both measures continue to remain at or near historically low levels.
- Tangible book value(1) (TBV) totaled a record $9.88 per share with year-over-year growth of $1.09 or 12.4%.
- CET1(2) ratio of 10.2% for the quarter and tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) (TCE/TA) of 7.9%.
- During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 250,000 shares of common stock while maintaining capital at, or above, targeted operating levels and supporting loan growth in the quarter.
(1) A non-GAAP measure, refer to Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Estimated for 2Q24.
4
Strong Financial Performance
Solid Profitability
Metrics
Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
14.5%
1.16%
54.4%
3.09%
ROATCE(1)
ROATA(1)
Efficiency Ratio(1)(2)
Net Interest
Margin(1)(2)
Significant Capital, Reserves & Liquidity
as of June 30, 2024
7.9%
10.2%
1.24%
153%
TCE/TA(1)
CET1(4)
ACL Ratio
Uninsured and
Non-Collateralized
Deposit Coverage Ratio(4)
Continued Balance
Sheet Growth
as of June 30, 2024
7.7%
3.5%
96%
12.4%
Total Loan
Total Deposit
Loan-to-Deposit
TBV Growth(1)(3)
Growth(3)
Growth(3)
Ratio
(1) A non-GAAP measure. (2) FTE basis. (3) Comparison to June 30, 2023. (4) Estimated for 2Q24.
5
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Reported
Results
Key Operating Results
Capital
Measures
Net income available to common stockholders (millions)
Earnings per diluted common share
Book value per common share
Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions)
(1)
Operating earnings per diluted common share
(1)
(2)
Total ending balance loan growth
(2)
Total ending balance deposit growth
Efficiency ratio
(1)(3)
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
(1)(4)
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
(5)
Tangible book value per common share
(1)(4)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
$123.0
$116.3
$140.4
$0.34
$0.32
$0.39
$16.94
$16.71
$15.92
$123.7
$122.7
$140.5
$0.34
$0.34
$0.39
3.6%
0.8%
2.2%
0.7%
0.1%
(1.1%)
54.4%
56.0%
50.0%
7.9%
8.0%
7.5%
10.2%
10.2%
10.1%
$9.88
$9.64
$8.79
(1) A non-GAAPmeasure. (2) On a linked-quarternon-annualized basis. (3) FTE basis. (4) Includes negative AOCI impact of $0.67, $0.70, and $0.99 in 2Q24,
6
1Q24 and 2Q23, respectively. (5) Estimated for 2Q24.
Asset Quality
$ in millions, unless otherwise stated
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24 Highlights
Delinquency
0.63%
0.64%
0.75%
o Credit quality continues to trend
at solid levels across all
portfolios.
NPLs+OREO/Total loans and leases + OREO
0.33%
0.33%
0.47%
o
NPLs+OREO ended the quarter
at a healthy level of 33 basis
Provision for credit losses
$20.2
$13.9
$18.5
points, stable from the prior
quarter and trending below
historical levels.
Net charge-offs (NCOs)
$7.8
$12.8
$8.7
o
Provision for credit losses
increased $6.3 million from the
prior quarter, which contributed to
NCOs (annualized)/Total average loans and leases
0.09%
0.16%
0.11%
support the strong loan growth.
Allowance for credit losses/
o Net charge-offs of $7.8 million, or
1.24%
1.25%
1.32%
0.09% of loans, remain at
Total loans and leases
historically low levels.
Allowance for credit losses/
388.1%
388.6%
289.5%
Total non-performing loans and leases
7
Asset Quality Ratios
Asset quality metrics remain at or near historical lows and FNB will continue to manage risk
proactively as part of our core credit philosophy.
NCO's (Annualized) to Average Loans
NPL's and OREO to Loans and OREO
0.11%
0.47%
0.07%
0.10%
0.16%
0.09%
0.47%
0.36%
0.34%
0.33%
0.33%
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Reflects full charge-off of $31.9 million commercial credit
due to alleged fraud(1)
Delinquency to Spot Loans
0.75%
0.70%
0.64%
0.63%
0.63%
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
ACL to Total Loans
1.48%
1.39%
1.39%
1.36%
1.35%
1.32%
1.25%
1.25%
1.25%
1.24%
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Reflects ACL/ Total loans, including the remaining
accretable discount on acquired loans (1)
(1) A non-GAAP measure, refer to Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
8
Loan Portfolio Mix
Highly diversified, commercial-focused loan portfolio.
Loan Portfolio
(as of June 30, 2024)
C&I
Owner-Occupied
11%
21%
Other
1%
Equip Finance/Commercial
Leasing Group
4%
Non-Owner CRE
Indirect
26%
3%
HELOC
4%
Home Equity
8%
Residential Mortgage
22%
Total Loan Portfolio: $33.8 billion
Total Commercial (including Leases): 62%
Total Consumer: 38%
9
Non-Owner Occupied CRE Portfolio
Non-Owner Occupied CRE Portfolio(1)
Retail 20.3%
Other
Office
19.6%
6.0%
$8.9 Billion of
Senior Care
Non-Owner
6.2%
Occupied CRE
Lodging
Loans
Residential:
2.9%
Multifamily
24.0%
Industrial /
Warehouse
14.7%
Residential: 1‐4 Family
6.5%
CRE - Office Loans by Funding Size ($)
41%
19%
11%
13%
9%
6%
< $5 million $5-10
$10-15
$15-20
$20-25
> $25
million
million
million
million
million
CRE - Office Loan Statistics
as of June 30, 2024
- Long history of working with well-established sponsors with a focus on strong global cash flows.
- The top 25 loans average $24 million in exposure.
- No outsized risk to any one property. o Spread throughout the FNB footprint.
CRE Office Loans
Delinquency
0.04%
Non-performing loans
0.00%
Criticized office loans
12%
CRE - Office Maturity Walls
as % of CRE - Office Portfolio ($)
18%
15%
12%
13%
11%
13%
10%
9%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030 > 2030
(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding.
10
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content.
