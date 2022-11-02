F N B : November 2022 Investor Presentation (November 2, 2022)

Legal, regulatory and accounting developments could have an impact on our ability to operate and grow our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, and reputation. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and the ability to attract and retain talent. These developments could include:

Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, including the impact of the

Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, loans, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate, react quickly and continue to respond to technological changes and

Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls,

Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business, economic and political circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) actions by the Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other governmental agencies, especially those that impact money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing of the U.S. economy in general and regional and local economies within our market area; (iv) inflation concerns; (v) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners; and (vi) the sociopolitical environment in the United States.

This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. We do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

We grow our business, in part, through acquisitions and new strategic initiatives. Risks and uncertainties include those presented by the nature of the business acquired and strategic initiative, including in some cases those associated with our entry into new businesses or new geographic or other markets and risks resulting from our unfamiliarity with those new areas, as well as risks and various uncertainties related to the acquisition transactions themselves, regulatory issues, and the integration of the acquired businesses into FNB after closing. Such risks attendant to the pending FNB-UB Bancorp merger include, but are not limited to:

The possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where FNB and UB Bancorp do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

Completion of the transaction is dependent on the satisfaction of customary closing conditions which cannot be assured, and the timing and completion of the transaction is dependent on various factors that cannot be predicted with precision at this point;

The occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;

Although bank regulatory approvals for the transaction have been obtained, completion of the transaction remains subject to bank regulatory oversight, which may cause additional significant expense or delay the consummation of the merger transaction;

Potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; o The outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against FNB or UB Bancorp;

o Subsequent federal legislative and regulatory actions and reforms affecting the financial institutions' industry may substantially impact the economic benefits of the proposed merger;

o Unanticipated challenges or delays in the integration of UB Bancorp's business into FNB's and the conversion of UB Bancorp's technology systems and customer data may significantly increase the expense associated with the transaction; and

o Other factors that may affect future results of FNB and UB Bancorp, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

The risks identified here are not exclusive or the types of risks FNB may confront and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent 2022 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other 2022 filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-information/reports-and-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. More specifically, our forward-looking statements may be subject to the evolving risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its macro-economic impact and the resulting governmental, business and societal responses to it. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction between FNB and UB Bancorp. In connection with the proposed merger, FNB has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register FNB's shares that will be issued to UB Bancorp's stockholders in connection with the merger. The registration statement includes a proxy statement of UB Bancorp and a prospectus of FNB as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction.

INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

The proxy statement/prospectus, other relevant materials and any other documents FNB has filed with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents FNB has filed with the SEC by contacting James Orie, Chief Legal Officer, F.N.B. Corporation, One North Shore Center, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, telephone: (724) 983-3317. The proxy statement/prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from F.N.B. Corporation at the contact set forth above, or UB Bancorp, 1011 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858, telephone: (866) 638-0552.

Participants in the Solicitation

FNB and UB Bancorp and certain of their directors and executive officers may have been deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from UB Bancorp's stockholders in connection with the September 21, 2022 shareholder vote approving the proposed merger. Information regarding FNB's directors and executive officers is contained in FNB's Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 25, 2022, as amended, and in certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed merger. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

