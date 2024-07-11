Additional Awards Based on Employee Feedback Highlight the Company's Strong Leadership and People-Centric Culture

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation announced today that its largest subsidiary, First National Bank, has been named a 2024 Top Workplace for Financial Services by Energage. FNB has received the award every year since its 2021 commencement. Additionally, 2024 marks the tenth consecutive year FNB is being recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by The Plain Dealer, where it is one of only two banks honored in its category.

The Top Workplace awards are based on employee feedback gathered through surveys distributed by Energage, an independent research firm committed to studying workplaces and identifying companies that foster healthy and fulfilled employees. Employees provide anonymous feedback to measure workplaces in various categories, including values, communication and leadership, and only the highest-ranking companies are recognized for their culture and employee commitment.

FNB has an overarching goal of achieving a superior culture that results in high levels of employee engagement and performance. Incorporating research and employee input, the Company continually evaluates its employee experience to ensure it is in line with current trends and team members' needs. This approach has kept FNB at the forefront of the industry, with a comprehensive offering that includes family-friendly benefits; formal recognition programs; continuous learning, development and mentorship opportunities; and a competitive compensation package, among other components.

FNB's focus on employee well-being also has been integrated into workspaces throughout its footprint. For example, its new headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, has been designed to prioritize physical and mental health, foster creativity and facilitate improved productivity through features including abundant natural light, healthy food options and state-of-the-art air filtration technologies. The headquarters is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

"Engaged employees provide higher levels of service, thus enabling us to better serve our customers, the communities where we work and our shareholders," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The third-party awards we receive from Energage and other prominent organizations reinforce our outstanding culture and serve to attract quality talent throughout our footprint."

FNB has received more than 60 national and regional workplace awards since 2011. To date in 2024, its Energage honors include Top Workplace USA (fourth consecutive year) and Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence (third consecutive year). The Company also has been recognized on numerous lists from DiversityComm, a news organization that identifies companies with exceptional inclusivity and diversity practices. FNB is one of only a few banks to appear on all six DiversityComm Best of the Best Top Employers lists that have been published in 2024 (Top Black Employers, Hispanic Employers, Women Employers, Disability-Friendly Employers, LGBTQ+ Friendly Companies and Diverse Employers).

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $46 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

