    FNB.PRE   US30255P1030

F.N.B. CORPORATION

(FNB.PRE)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:14 2022-10-20 pm EDT
25.03 USD   -1.18%
F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E

10/20/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $18.13 per share (equivalent to $0.45325 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on F.N.B. Corporation's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: FNB PRE). The dividend is payable on November 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2022.

About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $43 billion and approximately 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

(PRNewsfoto/F.N.B. Corporation)

 

All news about F.N.B. CORPORATION
03:01pF.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, ..
PR
11:52aTruist Securities Adjusts F.N.B's Price Target to $16 From $14, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:13aRaymond James Adjusts F.N.B's Price Target to $16 From $15, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:31aF.N.B. Corporation's Banking Subsidiary Receives Award for Commitment to Diversity, Equ..
PR
10/19F.N.B. Shares Rise After Company Posts Higher Q3 Results, Beating Expectations
MT
10/19Transcript : F.N.B. Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
10/18FNB Posts Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
10/18F.n.b. : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/18Earnings Flash (FNB) F.N.B. CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $0.39
MT
10/18F.N.B. Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
