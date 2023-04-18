Advanced search
    FNB.PRE   US30255P1030

F.N.B. CORPORATION

(FNB.PRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:26:05 2023-04-18 pm EDT
24.40 USD   +0.08%
03:41pF.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E
PR
06:31aF.N.B Maintains Dividend at $0.12 per Share, Payable on June 15 to Shareholders of Record on June 2
MT
04/17F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of $0.12 on Common Stock
PR
F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E

04/18/2023 | 03:41pm EDT
PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $18.13 per share (equivalent to $0.45325 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on F.N.B. Corporation's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: FNB PRE). The dividend is payable on May 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $44 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

(PRNewsfoto/F.N.B. Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fnb-corporation-declares-cash-dividend-on-non-cumulative-perpetual-preferred-stock-series-e-301800917.html

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
