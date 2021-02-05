ÅF Pöyry : AF Poyry Q4 2020 presentation

Financials SEK USD Sales 2020 19 213 M 2 269 M 2 269 M Net income 2020 947 M 112 M 112 M Net Debt 2020 5 947 M 702 M 702 M P/E ratio 2020 27,8x Yield 2020 2,05% Capitalization 26 787 M 3 167 M 3 163 M EV / Sales 2020 1,70x EV / Sales 2021 1,62x Nbr of Employees 15 915 Free-Float 76,3% Chart ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL) Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL) Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 273,00 SEK Last Close Price 237,00 SEK Spread / Highest target 16,5% Spread / Average Target 15,2% Spread / Lowest Target 13,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer Anders Ingvar Narvinger Chairman Anders Tage Snell Independent Director Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL) -5.65% 3 167 CINTAS CORPORATION -4.30% 35 527 TELEPERFORMANCE 4.61% 19 960 UNITED RENTALS 12.04% 18 760 LG CORP. 16.57% 15 914 EDENRED 1.06% 13 807