ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)

ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)

(AF B)
ÅF Pöyry : AF Poyry Q4 2020 presentation

02/05/2021 | 04:42am EST
Q4 report Oct-Dec 2020

JONAS GUSTAVSSON, CEO / JUUSO PAJUNEN, CFO / FEBRUARY 5, 2021

Strengthened profitability and continued recovery in Q4

- Improved profitability due to extensive measures

Q4 2020

Net sales: SEK 4,907 million (5,447)

EBITA*: SEK 490 million (516)

EBITA-margin: 10.0% (9.5)

Jan-Dec 2020

  • Strengthened balance sheet - increased focus on growth
  • Growth impacted by Covid-19(-5.5% excl. FX)
  • FX negatively impact of Net sales of approx. 200 MSEK and EBITA approx. 20 MSEK

Net sales: SEK 18,991 million (19,792)

EBITA*: SEK 1,635 million (1,731)

  • Stabilisation and cautious recovery within all segments, but still uncertainty

EBITA-margin: 8.6% (8.7)

- Long-term cost savings for full-year of SEK 210

million (vs SEK 120 million previously announced)

- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK

5.00 per share

2*excl items affecting comparability

2020 an eventful year

  • A challenging year where Covid-19 had a big impact, strong measures taken to mitigate the effects
  • High delivery capacity to our clients
  • Revised strategy launched focused on growth, sustainability and digitalisation
  • Successful repositioning of Division Energy and also the automotive segment
  • Ramped-upacquisition agenda
  • Established our new brand and one of the most attractive employers in Sweden
  • New partnerships e.g:
    • 1.5°C Business Playbook for exponential climate action
    • Gapminder Foundation

3 - Science Based Targets' Initiative

Market update

  • Continued impact from Covid-19, however recovery and increased optimism
  • Overall solid underlying long-term demand driven by sustainability and digitalisation
  • In Infrastructure, healthy underlying demand however slower development in real estate
  • In Industrial & Digital Solutions continued impact on automotive while strong demand in food & life science
  • Strong demand in Process Industries and large projects continue as planned
  • Stable demand in Energy, although some project delays in hydro, thermal and renewables
  • In Management Consulting, strong demand within energy consulting business

4

Projects to highlight

  • Planning of the eastern leg of new tramway line in Vantaa, Finland
  • Technical systems design for section of the Swedish West Link for Trafikverket
  • Engineering assignment for SCA's new pulp production in
    Ortviken, Sweden
  • Engineering assignment for Metsä Fiber for the sawmill in Rauma and bioproduct factory in Kemi, Finland
  • Framework agreement with Scania in product development
  • Construction of seaweed factory for Volta Greentech in Lysekil, Sweden
  • Owner's engineer services assignment for cogeneration power plant project in Thailand

5

Acquired growth in targeted geographies

Company

Segment

Approx net sales

ProTak

Digital, Process Industries

MSEK 13*

Lexter

Lighting, Infrastructure

MSEK 16

EKOM

Water expertise, Energy

MSEK 5*

Ramentor

Digital, Energy

MSEK 7

ITE

Digital, Process Industries

MSEK 40*

Østerhus

OUR GROWTH AMBITION

  • Top position in all countries with focus on transforming segments
  • Ramping up recruitment and attracting talents - organic growth
  • Ramping up M&A-agenda
    • Bolt-onacquisitions
    • Strategic platforms

*Acquired after the period

6

Net Sales development

Q4 2020

  • Total growth: -9.9%
  • Growth excl. FX: -5.5%
  • Adjusted/underlying organic growth: -6.5%

COMMENTS

  • FX-impactapprox. -200 MSEK
  • Continued impact from Covid-19, especially in automotive and manufacturing
  • Growth also affected by the repositioning of Division Energy and decrease in real estate
  • Order backlog in local currency at a stable level
  • Stabilisation and cautious recovery within all segments compared with Q3

NET SALES, MSEK

5 500

22 000

5 000

20 000

4 500

18 000

4 000

16 000

3 500

14 000

3 000

12 000

2 500

10 000

2 000

8 000

1 500

6 000

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

18

19

19

19

19

20

20

20

20

Quarter

Rolling 12 mths

7

Continued cost savings from indirect expenses

Q3 Change vs. PY, BSEK

0,54

0,48

0,18

0,30

Decrease in

Reduction

revenue

of expenses

8

Q4 Change vs. PY, BSEK

0,54

0,51

Reduced EBITA

of approx. 0,03 BSEK

0,16

Direct project expenses:

Materials, subconsulting and

other project related

expenses reduced along

with the sales

0,35

Indirect expenses:

Other expenses such as

personnel expenses,

facility, IT etc.

Decrease in

Reduction

revenue

of expenses

*) FX- also reducing both revenue and costs

EBITA development

Q4 2020*

  • EBITA amounted to SEK 490 million (516)
  • EBITA margin up to 10.0% (9.5)

COMMENTS

  • Improved margin in line with our long-term goal of 10 percent, despite revenue decline
  • 4 out of 5 divisions showed an improved margin compared with last year
  • FX-impactof approx. SEK -20 million
  • Strong positive impact from efficiency program and general cost savings

* Excl. items affecting comparability

EBITA, MSEK*

550

2 000

500

1 800

450

1 600

400

1 400

350

1 200

300

1 000

250

800

200

600

150

400

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

18

19

19

19

19

20

20

20

20

Quarter

Rolling 12 mths

9

EBITA-bridge

EBITA CHANGE COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

- Calendar impact approx. 5 hours more, due to timing, limited revenue impact

9.5%

516

8

10.0%

24

11

7

490

0

3

Q4 2019 Infrastructure Industrial &

Process

Energy Management Common

Q4 2020

Digital

Industries

Consulting

Solutions

  • Divisions impacted differently by Covid-19 however impact continue to stabilise in especially automotive and real estate segments
  • Operationally Process Industries, Energy and Management Consulting improving, but all impacted by negative translation differences in FX
  • Repositioning of Energy providing results, Management Consulting supported by success fees and Covid-19 savings

10

Growth and profitability

INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Growth negatively impacted by the real estate segment. Strong development within Water and Environment.

INDUSTRIAL & DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Q4 ORGANIC GROWTH, % ADJUSTED WITH CALENDAR EFFECTS

15

12.3

10

5.9

5

0

-5

-4.4

-3.5

-10

-15

-14.1

-20

Industrial

& Digital ProcessManagement Infrastructure Solutions Industries Energy consulting

Q4 EBITA, % (previous year)

20,0

17.8 (13.3)

18,0

16,0

14,0

13.3 (13.0)

12,0

10.0 (8.3)

10,0

9.2 (9.0)

8.0 (8.5)

8,0

6,0

4,0

2,0

0,0

Industrial

Process

Management

& Digital

Infrastructure Solutions

Industries

Energy

consulting

  • Growth and profitability down due to automotive segment. Strong development in Food & Pharma.

PROCESS INDUSTRIES

  • Strong development in Sweden, Finland and Latin America. Profitability on a high and stable level.

ENERGY

  • Decline in growth due to the repositioning and completion of a large EPC+ project. Improved profitability.

MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

  • Strong development with the Energy consulting business.

11

Net debt development - strong liquidity

Net Debt1, MSEK

  • Net Debt at SEK 2,756 million, a decrease by SEK 1,668 million compared to Q4 2019
  • Solid financial position with Adjusted Net Debt/EBITDA at 1.6 (2.3)
  • No signs of delays in customer payments
  • Available liquid assets of SEK 1,930 million and unutilised credit lines of SEK 3,050 million
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 5.00 per share

5 000

4 424

4 357

4 000

3 455

3 586

3 523

3 000

2 631

2 756

  1. 000
  1. 000
    0

2017

2018

2 019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Net Debt/EBITDA2

3,0

2,5

2,3

2,3

2,5

2,2

2,0

2,0

2,0

1,6

1,5

1,0

0,5

0,0

2017

2018

2 019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

1. Excl. Item affecting comparability and IFRS16

122. Calculated excluding IFRS16 impact, including Pöyry for rolling 12m and excluding items affecting comparability

New strategy focused on growth

WHO WE ARE

OUR VISION

Making Future

OUR AMBITION

A European leader in sustainable engineering, design

HOW WE GET THERE

1 Drive growth in targeted geographies - organic and acquired

OUR MISSION

We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society

OUR VALUES

Brave

Devoted

Team players

OUR PEOPLE

Inclusive and diverse teams with deep sector knowledge

and advisory with a global reach

2 Target transforming segments that shows secular growth - where we have a strong position in the customer value chains

3 Develop AFRY Digital

  • a new strategic growth platform

4

Lead in sustainable solutions to

drive impact and growth

5

Deliver best in class operations to

drive growth and scalability

CLEAN ENERGY

BIOINDUSTRY

INFRASTRUCTURE FOOD & LIFE SCIENCE

13

Focus going forward

  • Market recovery and increased optimism
  • Strengthened balance sheet - focus on growth
  • Develop digital growth platform
  • Accelerate sustainable transition in line with green recovery
  • Starting up 2021 with strong platform and positive momentum

Financial targets unchanged

GROWTHEBITA

NET DEBT / EBITDA

10% 10%

2.5

Digital revenue next 5 years

CURRENT DIGITAL REVENUE OF GROUP REVENUE

3X >20%

Sustainable Cost savings

20192020

218 210

14

Questions

Thank you!

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 09:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
