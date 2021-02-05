|
ÅF Pöyry : AF Poyry Q4 2020 presentation
Q4 report Oct-Dec 2020
JONAS GUSTAVSSON, CEO / JUUSO PAJUNEN, CFO / FEBRUARY 5, 2021
Strengthened profitability and continued recovery in Q4
- Improved profitability due to extensive measures
Q4 2020
Net sales: SEK 4,907 million (5,447)
EBITA*: SEK 490 million (516)
EBITA-margin: 10.0% (9.5)
Jan-Dec 2020
-
Strengthened balance sheet - increased focus on growth
-
Growth impacted by Covid-19(-5.5% excl. FX)
-
FX negatively impact of Net sales of approx. 200 MSEK and EBITA approx. 20 MSEK
Net sales: SEK 18,991 million (19,792)
EBITA*: SEK 1,635 million (1,731)
-
Stabilisation and cautious recovery within all segments, but still uncertainty
|
EBITA-margin: 8.6% (8.7)
|
- Long-term cost savings for full-year of SEK 210
|
|
million (vs SEK 120 million previously announced)
|
|
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK
|
|
5.00 per share
2*excl items affecting comparability
2020 an eventful year
-
A challenging year where Covid-19 had a big impact, strong measures taken to mitigate the effects
-
High delivery capacity to our clients
-
Revised strategy launched focused on growth, sustainability and digitalisation
-
Successful repositioning of Division Energy and also the automotive segment
-
Ramped-upacquisition agenda
-
Established our new brand and one of the most attractive employers in Sweden
-
New partnerships e.g:
-
-
1.5°C Business Playbook for exponential climate action
-
Gapminder Foundation
3 - Science Based Targets' Initiative
Market update
-
Continued impact from Covid-19, however recovery and increased optimism
-
Overall solid underlying long-term demand driven by sustainability and digitalisation
-
In Infrastructure, healthy underlying demand however slower development in real estate
-
In Industrial & Digital Solutions continued impact on automotive while strong demand in food & life science
-
Strong demand in Process Industries and large projects continue as planned
-
Stable demand in Energy, although some project delays in hydro, thermal and renewables
-
In Management Consulting, strong demand within energy consulting business
Projects to highlight
-
Planning of the eastern leg of new tramway line in Vantaa, Finland
-
Technical systems design for section of the Swedish West Link for Trafikverket
-
Engineering assignment for SCA's new pulp production in
Ortviken, Sweden
-
Engineering assignment for Metsä Fiber for the sawmill in Rauma and bioproduct factory in Kemi, Finland
-
Framework agreement with Scania in product development
-
Construction of seaweed factory for Volta Greentech in Lysekil, Sweden
-
Owner's engineer services assignment for cogeneration power plant project in Thailand
Acquired growth in targeted geographies
|
|
Company
|
Segment
|
Approx net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
ProTak
|
Digital, Process Industries
|
MSEK 13*
|
|
Lexter
|
Lighting, Infrastructure
|
MSEK 16
|
|
EKOM
|
Water expertise, Energy
|
MSEK 5*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramentor
|
Digital, Energy
|
MSEK 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
ITE
|
Digital, Process Industries
|
MSEK 40*
|
|
Østerhus
|
|
OUR GROWTH AMBITION
-
Top position in all countries with focus on transforming segments
-
Ramping up recruitment and attracting talents - organic growth
-
Ramping up M&A-agenda
-
-
Bolt-onacquisitions
-
Strategic platforms
*Acquired after the period
6
Net Sales development
Q4 2020
-
Total growth: -9.9%
-
Growth excl. FX: -5.5%
-
Adjusted/underlying organic growth: -6.5%
COMMENTS
-
FX-impactapprox. -200 MSEK
-
Continued impact from Covid-19, especially in automotive and manufacturing
-
Growth also affected by the repositioning of Division Energy and decrease in real estate
-
Order backlog in local currency at a stable level
-
Stabilisation and cautious recovery within all segments compared with Q3
NET SALES, MSEK
|
5 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22 000
|
5 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 000
|
4 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18 000
|
4 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 000
|
3 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14 000
|
3 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 000
|
2 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 000
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 000
|
1 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 000
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Rolling 12 mths
|
|
Continued cost savings from indirect expenses
|
Q3 Change vs. PY, BSEK
|
0,54
|
|
|
0,48
|
|
0,18
|
|
0,30
|
Decrease in
|
Reduction
|
revenue
|
of expenses
|
8
|
|
Q4 Change vs. PY, BSEK
|
|
0,54
|
0,51
|
Reduced EBITA
|
|
|
|
of approx. 0,03 BSEK
|
|
0,16
|
Direct project expenses:
|
|
|
Materials, subconsulting and
|
|
|
other project related
|
|
|
expenses reduced along
|
|
|
with the sales
|
|
0,35
|
Indirect expenses:
|
|
|
Other expenses such as
|
|
|
personnel expenses,
|
|
|
facility, IT etc.
|
Decrease in
|
Reduction
|
|
revenue
|
of expenses
|
*) FX- also reducing both revenue and costs
Q4 2020*
-
EBITA amounted to SEK 490 million (516)
-
EBITA margin up to 10.0% (9.5)
COMMENTS
-
Improved margin in line with our long-term goal of 10 percent, despite revenue decline
-
4 out of 5 divisions showed an improved margin compared with last year
-
FX-impactof approx. SEK -20 million
-
Strong positive impact from efficiency program and general cost savings
* Excl. items affecting comparability
EBITA, MSEK*
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 800
|
450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 600
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 400
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 200
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Rolling 12 mths
|
|
EBITA-bridge
EBITA CHANGE COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR
- Calendar impact approx. 5 hours more, due to timing, limited revenue impact
|
9.5%
|
|
|
|
|
516
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
11
|
7
|
490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2019 Infrastructure Industrial &
|
Process
|
Energy Management Common
|
Q4 2020
|
Digital
|
Industries
|
Consulting
|
|
Solutions
|
|
|
-
Divisions impacted differently by Covid-19 however impact continue to stabilise in especially automotive and real estate segments
-
Operationally Process Industries, Energy and Management Consulting improving, but all impacted by negative translation differences in FX
-
Repositioning of Energy providing results, Management Consulting supported by success fees and Covid-19 savings
INFRASTRUCTURE
-
Growth negatively impacted by the real estate segment. Strong development within Water and Environment.
INDUSTRIAL & DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
Q4 ORGANIC GROWTH, % ADJUSTED WITH CALENDAR EFFECTS
10
5.9
5
0
-10
-15
-14.1
-20
Industrial
& Digital ProcessManagement Infrastructure Solutions Industries Energy consulting
Q4 EBITA, % (previous year)
20,0
17.8 (13.3)
|
18,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,0
|
|
|
13.3 (13.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0 (8.3)
|
|
|
|
|
10,0
|
9.2 (9.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0 (8.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial
|
Process
|
|
Management
|
& Digital
|
|
Infrastructure Solutions
|
Industries
|
Energy
|
consulting
-
Growth and profitability down due to automotive segment. Strong development in Food & Pharma.
PROCESS INDUSTRIES
-
Strong development in Sweden, Finland and Latin America. Profitability on a high and stable level.
ENERGY
-
Decline in growth due to the repositioning and completion of a large EPC+ project. Improved profitability.
MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
-
Strong development with the Energy consulting business.
Net debt development - strong liquidity
Net Debt1, MSEK
-
Net Debt at SEK 2,756 million, a decrease by SEK 1,668 million compared to Q4 2019
-
Solid financial position with Adjusted Net Debt/EBITDA at 1.6 (2.3)
-
No signs of delays in customer payments
-
Available liquid assets of SEK 1,930 million and unutilised credit lines of SEK 3,050 million
-
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 5.00 per share
|
5 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 424
|
4 357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 000
|
3 455
|
|
|
3 586
|
3 523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 000
|
2 631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
000
-
000
0
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2 019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Net Debt/EBITDA2
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,5
|
2,3
|
2,3
|
|
|
|
2,5
|
|
|
|
|
2,2
|
|
2,0
|
2,0
|
|
2,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,0
|
2017
|
2018
|
2 019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
1. Excl. Item affecting comparability and IFRS16
122. Calculated excluding IFRS16 impact, including Pöyry for rolling 12m and excluding items affecting comparability
New strategy focused on growth
WHO WE ARE
OUR VISION
Making Future
OUR AMBITION
A European leader in sustainable engineering, design
HOW WE GET THERE
1 Drive growth in targeted geographies - organic and acquired
OUR MISSION
We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society
OUR VALUES
Brave
Devoted
Team players
OUR PEOPLE
Inclusive and diverse teams with deep sector knowledge
and advisory with a global reach
2 Target transforming segments that shows secular growth - where we have a strong position in the customer value chains
3 Develop AFRY Digital
-
a new strategic growth platform
|
4
|
Lead in sustainable solutions to
|
|
drive impact and growth
|
5
|
Deliver best in class operations to
|
|
drive growth and scalability
INFRASTRUCTURE FOOD & LIFE SCIENCE
Focus going forward
-
Market recovery and increased optimism
-
Strengthened balance sheet - focus on growth
-
Develop digital growth platform
-
Accelerate sustainable transition in line with green recovery
-
Starting up 2021 with strong platform and positive momentum
Financial targets unchanged
|
GROWTHEBITA
|
NET DEBT / EBITDA
|
10% 10%
|
2.5
Digital revenue next 5 years
CURRENT DIGITAL REVENUE OF GROUP REVENUE
3X >20%
Sustainable Cost savings
20192020
218 210
Disclaimer
ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 09:41:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
19 213 M
2 269 M
2 269 M
|Net income 2020
|
947 M
112 M
112 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
5 947 M
702 M
702 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|27,8x
|Yield 2020
|2,05%
|
|Capitalization
|
26 787 M
3 167 M
3 163 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,70x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 915
|Free-Float
|76,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
273,00 SEK
|Last Close Price
|
237,00 SEK
|Spread / Highest target
|
16,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
15,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
13,9%