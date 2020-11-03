ÅF Pöyry : AFRY acquires leading sound design agency Lexter

Tue, 11/03/2020 - 09:00

Efterklang, part of AFRY, acquires Lexter and strengthens its offer within sound design and 'Sound-as-a-Service' for clients in public and digital environments.

Efterklang, part of engineering and design company AFRY, is one of Europe's largest and most reputable players with a global offering in acoustics, vibration services and sound design.

'With Lexter onboard, we can offer our clients sound experience as a service, which is incredibly exciting. They complement our existing offer and we look forward to working together to offer world-class sound experiences,' says Zlatan Idnert, Head of Efterklang, part of AFRY.

Lexter is an internationally leading and award-winning agency in sound architecture, audio branding, sound content and conceptual sound design. At the turn of the year, the company, consisting of seven people based in Stockholm, will change its name to Efterklang, part of AFRY.

'We look forward to becoming Efterklang, part of the AFRY Group. We have a fantastic journey behind us, but to grow and develop ourselves and our services further, this is a perfect match that will benefit our clients,' says Margareta Andersson, CEO and founder of Lexter.

Lexter is consolidated as part of the AFRY Group as of 1 November, 2020.

