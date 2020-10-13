ÅF Pöyry : AFRY's division Process Industries strengthens the presence in North America

AFRY has seen a positive growth and potential in the North American market over the past year and at the same time an increased trust from its customers. With focus on the process industry, AFRY is now strengthening the presence and operations in North America.

'North America is an exciting market with great potential for development and growth. We have already worked in close co-operation with many customers in the process industry sector and we see great opportunity to grow in other sectors. We see a good demand for our engineering and design solutions in North America and we will put great focus on serving more customers and interesting industrial projects here,' says Mikael Fränckel, Head of Process Industries North America.

AFRY USA LLC supports the entire life cycle of investment projects including studies, detailed design, and procurement as well as start-up and commissioning services. AFRY USA LLC, as focuses mainly on Pulp & Paper, Chemical, Biorefining, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverage and Energy sectors. The company offers all engineering disciplines including process, mechanical and piping, electrical, instrumentation, automation, civil, structural and architectural services.

AFRY in North America has offices in New York, Atlanta, Appleton and Montreal. AFRY has also recently expanded its operations in Birmingham to reach broader markets and to be closer to the clients in the region.

Roger Marsicek is the Managing Director of AFRY USA LLC. Roger Marsicek has over 30 years of experience from various roles in the industry and has been in the company for more than 28 years. Roger succeeds Michael Hooyman, who will continue to support the Appleton office with a focus on sales and client relations.

'AFRY's conditions are positive for increased growth in the North American market, where the chemical industry has great potential, based on the transition to new sustainable products. With our global and local presence, we can serve our clients as needed. We have the required expertise and know how to provide sustainable solutions to meet our customers challenges and contribute to their development for the future. We have an outstanding team in AFRY USA LLC, and we look forward to the opportunities to expand our offering in this region', says Roger Marsicek.

Pöyry and ÅF joined forces in February 2019 and now the company is merged under the common brand AFRY.

