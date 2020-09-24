ÅF Pöyry : AFRY signs UN Global Compact statement for renewed global cooperation

Thu, 09/24/2020 - 10:16

Taking a stand for multilateral collaboration and sustainability.

In the midst of a global pandemic, the United Nations sees a retreat from multilateral cooperation and a convergence of global crises. From climate change to economic uncertainty to systemic racism, these crises are compounded by the rise of disinformation worldwide.



In response to this, the UN Global Compact has called on CEO's of participant companies to show their support for peace and security, human rights and sustainable development.



AFRY is one of the companies who has answered the call to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, and the 20th anniversary of the UN Global Compact, by signing a Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation.



'At AFRY, we believe strongly in the power of multilateral cooperation and in integrating sustainability and inclusion in every aspect of our business. In terms of sustainable development, accelerated transformation in areas such as energy and bio economy will only come when brave leaders from different countries and sectors join forces, says Marie Trogstam, Head of Sustainability at AFRY.



The business leaders' Statement was developed by the UN Global Compact's Action Platform on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, whose work aligns with and supports Sustainable Development Goal 16, promoting peaceful and inclusive societies.



The Statement has been signed by more than 1,000 CEO's from large, medium and small enterprises in virtually every industry and more than 100 countries.



