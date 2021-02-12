ÅF Pöyry : AFRY supports Bane NOR and their journey towards digitalisation and efficiency

Bane NOR has over the last two years started a journey to become an even more efficient organisation. One of many initiatives has been to implement an Asset Management Organisation and an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System for the maintenance organisation.

AFRY has supported Bane NOR to manage the program and has had key positions in this project to secure quality in the deliverables. On the 1st of February, Bane NOR did a major Go-Live with their EMA system, IBM Maximo. The program has now introduced new processes for logistics, purchasing and finance to secure an integrated value chain.

'At AFRY, we have extensive experience with EAM, ERP and MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) system implementations and this is one of the most successful implementations so far, considering the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown in Norway', says Fredrik Ekstrand, Section Manager Aviation & Transport at AFRY and Project Leader for the Go-live at Bane NOR.

The Go-Live was performed remotely via Teams and there was more than 50 people involved. During the next year, the program will continue to implement solutions for the upcoming European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), renewal projects, and optimise the maintenance and supporting processes. AFRY will continue to support Bane NOR in this exciting and challenging journey.

'This is an important step for Bane NOR's roadmap to implement Asset Management and a professional Asset Management Organisation. We are extremely satisfied that AFRY supports us with their deep knowledge within Asset Management and EAM systems, as well as their professional approach to support Bane NOR', says Fahad Rehman, Director Asset Management Organisation at Bane NOR.