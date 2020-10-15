Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  ÅF Pöyry AB (publ)    AF B   SE0005999836

ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)

(AF B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ÅF Pöyry : Invitation to presentation of ÅF Pöyry's Interim Report for the third quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:05am EDT
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:00

ÅF Pöyry invites investors and analysts to a presentation of the interim report for the third quarter 2020 on Friday October 23 at 10.00 CET with Jonas Gustavsson, CEO and Juuso Pajunen, CFO. The report will be published at 07.00 CET on the same day.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are asked to join the presentation through the following Teams link; Join Microsoft Teams Meetingand during the Q&A use the feature 'Raise Your Hand'.

It will also be possible to follow the presentation on the web (without the possibility to ask questions) and a link to the live webcast will be published on: https://afry.com/sv/investor-relations/finansiella-rapporter. The webcast will also be available afterwards via the same link.

It is also possible to participate by phone (without the possibility to ask questions) on +46 8 535 270 39, conference ID: 832 866 613#.

The presentation and report will be available on www.afry.comafter publication.

Corporate Communication
ÅF Pöyry AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Ebba Vassallo, Investor Relations +46 704718198

AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalisation. We are 17,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.

Making Future.
Related files

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 09:04:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
05:05aÅF PÖYRY : Invitation to presentation of ÅF Pöyry's Interim Report for the third..
PU
05:01aÅF PÖYRY : Invitation to presentation of ÅF Pöyry's Interim Report for the third..
AQ
10/13ÅF PÖYRY : AFRY's division Process Industries strengthens the presence in North ..
PU
10/05ÅF PÖYRY : AFRY acquires the software and expertise company Ramentor in Finland
PU
10/05ÅF PÖYRY : AFRY acquires the software and expertise company Ramentor in Finland
AQ
09/30ÅF PÖYRY : Change in number of shares and votes
PU
09/30ÅF PÖYRY : Change in number of shares and votes
AQ
09/25ÅF PÖYRY : Nomination Committee for ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) appointed
PU
09/25ÅF PÖYRY : Nomination Committee for ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) appointed
AQ
09/24ÅF PÖYRY : AFRY signs UN Global Compact statement for renewed global cooperation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 633 M 2 221 M 2 221 M
Net income 2020 983 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2020 4 131 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 30 389 M - 3 437 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 16 106
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 280,50 SEK
Last Close Price 269,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 6,16%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Ingvar Narvinger Chairman
Juuso Pajunen Chief Financial Officer
Tomas Svensson Head-IT Solutions
Anders Tage Snell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)23.24%3 449
CINTAS CORPORATION30.52%36 514
TELEPERFORMANCE26.26%19 102
UNITED RENTALS12.81%14 351
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.60%13 088
INTERTEK GROUP PLC5.88%12 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group