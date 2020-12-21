Log in
ÅF Pöyry AB (publ)    AF B   SE0005999836

ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)

(AF B)
ÅF Pöyry : Paul Traynor New Head of Light Bureau

12/21/2020 | 10:09am EST
21/12/2020
As Light Bureau, part of AFRY, takes the next step to grow even further internationally, Paul Traynor takes over as the new Head of Light Bureau, as of 1 January.

Paul is the founder of UK-based Light Bureau which joined AFRY (then ÅF Lighting) in 2017, growing the team to about 100 lighting experts. The whole lighting design offer of AFRY later assumed the brand Light Bureau.

Paul Traynor
Paul Traynor, Head of Light Bureau
"This is more than I imagined would happen three years ago when AFRY acquired Light Bureau, but the more I have thought about it, the more I value the opportunity of working with a great business to develop the brand to which I am forever committed. Beginning with binding the cultures in our different territories, I want to see us all motivated by doing great projects and growing together," says Paul Traynor.

"I'm so pleased that Paul will lead Light Bureau as the award-winning lighting design offer now aims to grow even further internationally. Paul is an internationally recognized lighting designer with a proven track record as a leader. Having worked extensively internationally and as former President of the Professional Lighting Designer's Association, Paul's profile is ideal to help to realise Light Bureau's ambitions," says Malin Frenning, Head of Division Infrastructure at AFRY.

Zlatan Idnert who has been Head of Light Bureau this past year will continue his commitment as Head of Efterklang, part of AFRY, and focus on its continued growth in existing as well as international markets.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 15:08:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 19 242 M 2 313 M 2 313 M
Net income 2020 943 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2020 4 209 M 506 M 506 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 28 366 M 3 424 M 3 410 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 15 915
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 273,00 SEK
Last Close Price 251,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 9,87%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Ingvar Narvinger Chairman
Anders Tage Snell Independent Director
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)14.91%3 424
CINTAS CORPORATION31.69%37 074
TELEPERFORMANCE25.21%19 550
UNITED RENTALS36.44%16 414
EDENRED2.84%14 252
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC15.76%13 067
