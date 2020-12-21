ÅF Pöyry : Paul Traynor New Head of Light Bureau

21/12/2020

As Light Bureau, part of AFRY, takes the next step to grow even further internationally, Paul Traynor takes over as the new Head of Light Bureau, as of 1 January.





Paul is the founder of UK-based Light Bureau which joined AFRY (then ÅF Lighting) in 2017, growing the team to about 100 lighting experts. The whole lighting design offer of AFRY later assumed the brand Light Bureau.





Paul Traynor

"This is more than I imagined would happen three years ago when AFRY acquired Light Bureau, but the more I have thought about it, the more I value the opportunity of working with a great business to develop the brand to which I am forever committed. Beginning with binding the cultures in our different territories, I want to see us all motivated by doing great projects and growing together," says Paul Traynor.





"I'm so pleased that Paul will lead Light Bureau as the award-winning lighting design offer now aims to grow even further internationally. Paul is an internationally recognized lighting designer with a proven track record as a leader. Having worked extensively internationally and as former President of the Professional Lighting Designer's Association, Paul's profile is ideal to help to realise Light Bureau's ambitions," says Malin Frenning, Head of Division Infrastructure at AFRY.





Zlatan Idnert who has been Head of Light Bureau this past year will continue his commitment as Head of Efterklang, part of AFRY, and focus on its continued growth in existing as well as international markets.