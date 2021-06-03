ÅF Pöyry : AFRY Chile continues expansion with focus on sustainability and digitalisation offerings for process industries

Supporting Chilean companies in their sustainability and digital transformation business challenges is the focus of AFRY, which is implementing its growth strategy in Chile at the service of the process industries. AFRY has built a team in Chile to assist local companies, with the support of AFRY's global experts, to help them structure sustainable operations based on a circular economy. The aim is to achieve sustainability objectives of water consumption and carbon emissions reduction, and alternative fuel usage such as green hydrogen and biodiesel, among others.

Being present in Chile since 2015 with projects for the energy sector, AFRY now has more than 30 multidisciplinary process industry specialists locally helping Chilean industries to develop and implement innovative and sustainable projects. With this local presence and the support of more than 16,000 specialists around the world, AFRY can serve process industries in several sectors. Chilean operations are part of AFRY's Process Industries Division, Americas Business, led by Fábio Bellotti da Fonseca.

"Our recognized expertise in the energy sector and industry sector projects already carried out for companies in Chile strengthen AFRY's position in the local market and are the basis for developing, in a consistent manner, in engineering and consulting services for other sectors", highlights Rodrigo Brisighello, head of the Process Industries Division of AFRY Chile.

A global reference in areas such as pulp and paper, biorefining, mining and metals, chemicals and the food industry, AFRY is one of the global leaders implementing the largest pulp and paper projects worldwide. In the mining and steel sector, AFRY is helping companies to become more efficient, safe and sustainable by developing process solutions throughout the entire production chain, from exploration, mining, mineral processing and smelting to final product manufacturing.

AFRY offers engineering and consulting services for all phases of industrial projects, including environmental impact and economic studies, basic engineering and detailed engineering, EPCM (Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management) and in the owner's engineering.

"AFRY is in a unique position to offer to Chilean industrial market the most modern and innovative engineering and consulting projects, from greenfield projects to those that help organizations remain competitive throughout the life cycle of their industrial assets", says Brisighello.

Integrated into the global network of 50 AFRY offices and 16,000 employees worldwide, the Chile unit provides cutting-edge solutions for the infrastructure, industry and energy sectors, with services related to globalization and urbanization, digitalization, climate change and sustainability.

