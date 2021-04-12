Log in
ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)

(AF B)
ÅF Pöyry : AFRY in a new partnership with Vattenfall for sustainable energy production

04/12/2021 | 03:07am EDT
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 09:00

AFRY has won a framework agreement procurement with Vattenfall for technical consulting services where AFRY will deliver expertise and project commitments in sustainable energy production.

The agreement, which runs for three years, is worth around SEK 800 million and means that AFRY's experts will contribute with climate-smart energy solutions on a large scale.

'We are very enthusiastic about this continued long-term collaboration with all the challenges our society faces and an energy industry that is changing faster than ever. Our large experience bank when it comes to energy issues and our solutions that connect infrastructure, process, environment, energy and digital solutions will contribute to AFRY together with Vattenfall further strengthening its position as a leader in future sustainable energy solutions,' says Thomas Nilsson, Key Account Manager, AFRY.

The new framework agreement applies to consulting services in nuclear power, wind & solar power, heating, R&D (staff operations), service and SKB's (final repository of nuclear fuel) and runs from 2021 to 2024, with the possibility of extension for two years.

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Related files

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 387 M 2 264 M 2 264 M
Net income 2021 1 199 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 3 558 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 31 196 M 3 648 M 3 643 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 13 811
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 275,50 SEK
Last Close Price 275,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target 0,07%
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Ingvar Narvinger Chairman
Anders Tage Snell Independent Director
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)9.79%3 648
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.28%37 029
TELEPERFORMANCE SE18.06%22 356
LG CORP.4.46%14 174
INTERTEK GROUP PLC7.19%13 371
BUREAU VERITAS SA14.11%13 251
