ÅF Pöyry : AFRY in a new partnership with Vattenfall for sustainable energy production

Mon, 04/12/2021 - 09:00

AFRY has won a framework agreement procurement with Vattenfall for technical consulting services where AFRY will deliver expertise and project commitments in sustainable energy production.

The agreement, which runs for three years, is worth around SEK 800 million and means that AFRY's experts will contribute with climate-smart energy solutions on a large scale.



'We are very enthusiastic about this continued long-term collaboration with all the challenges our society faces and an energy industry that is changing faster than ever. Our large experience bank when it comes to energy issues and our solutions that connect infrastructure, process, environment, energy and digital solutions will contribute to AFRY together with Vattenfall further strengthening its position as a leader in future sustainable energy solutions,' says Thomas Nilsson, Key Account Manager, AFRY.



The new framework agreement applies to consulting services in nuclear power, wind & solar power, heating, R&D (staff operations), service and SKB's (final repository of nuclear fuel) and runs from 2021 to 2024, with the possibility of extension for two years.

