    AF B   SE0005999836

ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)

(AF B)
ÅF Pöyry : AFRY recruits Per Kristian Egseth to lead AFRY X

04/21/2021
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 09:00

To develop and scale up digital solutions, AFRY has established a new digital accelerator named AFRY X. As of May 3, the unit will be led by Per Kristian Egseth.

AFRY currently has over 2,000 experts worldwide who work with digitalisation in several areas. AFRY X was recently launched to coordinate this work, scale up existing digital solutions and develop new ones. The digital accelerator will focus on creating value in existing client projects, but also on innovation and development of completely new digital solutions. About 200 people will be recruited to AFRY X in the first half of 2021.

'With AFRY X, we will be able to accelerate our efforts to help our clients on their digitalisation journeys, thus strengthening their competitiveness. Per Kristian's impressive track record when it comes to driving digital transformation and sales at large global companies will be an important piece of the puzzle,' said Jonas Gustavsson, President and CEO of AFRY.

Per Kristian Egseth has extensive experience from growing digital organisations in global companies and also from developing digital solutions in close co-operations with key clients. He comes most recently from Hitachi, where he held the position as EMEA Commercial Leader within Industrial IoT & AI solutions and services, and before that he was an associate partner at IBM. He will take up the position as head of AFRY X on May 3 and will report directly to the President and CEO.

'AFRY has a unique combination of deep industry knowledge and broad digital expertise, which is particularly interesting when it comes to speeding up the sustainability transition. Through digitalisation, AFRY can lead societal development in the right direction, especially in areas such as infrastructure, clean energy, bioindustry and food & life science,' said Egseth.

AFRY has an ambition to lead the way in industrial digitalisation and be best at using digital technology in its core sectors. The company aims to triple its income from the digital area within five years.

For more information about AFRY X and how digitalisation plays a key role in the transition to a more sustainable society, you are welcome to attend AFRY's and Norrsken's digital event on April 23 at 08.30 CET with speakers from Vattenfall, the Swedish Transport Administration, Norrsken and AFRY.

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 07:09:04 UTC.


