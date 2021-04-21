ÅF Pöyry : AFRY signs agreement to acquire Optima Nexus Consulting in Switzerland

Wed, 04/21/2021 - 12:00

The acquisition of Optima Nexus is in line with AFRY's digitalisation strategy and will strengthen the capabilities within digital asset management.

Optima Nexus is a Swiss-based digital company specialised in strategic asset management. The company has developed a digital asset management framework, Mobility Infrastructure Asset Management (MIAM), as well as a corresponding software suite to evaluate large asset portfolios. Optima Nexus focuses on advisory consulting in strategic asset management implementation of MIAM software suite, and support asset managers to evaluate the funding requirements to ensure a sustainable operation of their asset portfolios. The company was founded in 2011.

With AFRY's combinedknowledge within digitalisation and asset management, the strengthened offer will generate scalable business solutions for a broad client base. The solutions will improve the lifecycle management and cost control of infrastructure asset portfolios in order to create a sustainable infrastructure system of airports, harbours, rail and roads.

'We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues from Optima Nexus and together creating value for our clients. The acquisition will further strengthen our digital position and contribute to our mission to accelerate the transition to a sustainable society,' says Robert Larsson, EVP and Head of Industrial & Digital Solutions Division at AFRY.

'We are happy to become part of AFRY as their international footprint will allow us to increase the geographical market reach of the MIAM framework and to expand into additional industry sectors. By combining our strengths, we can generate additional value for our clients as well as giving our employees increased development and career opportunities,' says Jan Göritz, CEO of Optima Nexus.

Optima Nexus Consulting AG has annual sales of about 37 MSEKand 17 employees based in Basel, Switzerland and Berlin, Germany. The closing is planned for end of April 2021 and the Optima Nexus will be consolidated into AFRY from 1 of May.