  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  ÅF Pöyry AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    AF B   SE0005999836

ÅF PÖYRY AB (PUBL)

(AF B)
ÅF Pöyry : AFRY strengthens its offer within real estate and construction through acquisition of TM Konsult AB

05/11/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Tue, 05/11/2021 - 09:00

With the acquisition of the architectural and technical consulting company, AFRY is increasing its local presence and establishing a comprehensive construction and real estate offering in a region that will see investments within the multi-billion bracket made into the industry's sustainable transition over the coming decades.

TM Konsult was founded in 1966 and is a multidisciplinary company with strong local roots. Their range of services and geographical locations complement AFRY's existing operations and together the parties establish a comprehensive offering across the region.

'We look forward to strengthening our platform in northern Sweden, and being the preferred partner to our clients in the sustainable transition. We are so happy to welcome TM Konsult, who are a perfect match in offer and competence, but also in corporate culture', says Malin Frenning, Head of Division Infrastructure at AFRY.

'Becoming part of a company like AFRY brings many development opportunities for both our employees and customers, for which I am very happy. We look forward to contributing together to the development of AFRY in northern Sweden', says Anders Franklin, CEO TM Konsult AB.

TM Konsult AB has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 100 million and has 112 employees based in eight cities in Västerbotten and Västernorrland. The company will be consolidated as of May 1.

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 07:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
