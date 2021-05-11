ÅF Pöyry : AFRY strengthens its offer within real estate and construction through acquisition of TM Konsult AB

Tue, 05/11/2021 - 09:00

With the acquisition of the architectural and technical consulting company, AFRY is increasing its local presence and establishing a comprehensive construction and real estate offering in a region that will see investments within the multi-billion bracket made into the industry's sustainable transition over the coming decades.

TM Konsult was founded in 1966 and is a multidisciplinary company with strong local roots. Their range of services and geographical locations complement AFRY's existing operations and together the parties establish a comprehensive offering across the region.

'We look forward to strengthening our platform in northern Sweden, and being the preferred partner to our clients in the sustainable transition. We are so happy to welcome TM Konsult, who are a perfect match in offer and competence, but also in corporate culture', says Malin Frenning, Head of Division Infrastructure at AFRY.

'Becoming part of a company like AFRY brings many development opportunities for both our employees and customers, for which I am very happy. We look forward to contributing together to the development of AFRY in northern Sweden', says Anders Franklin, CEO TM Konsult AB.

TM Konsult AB has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 100 million and has 112 employees based in eight cities in Västerbotten and Västernorrland. The company will be consolidated as of May 1.



