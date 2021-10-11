Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. F-Secure Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSC1V   FI0009801310

F-SECURE OYJ

(FSC1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F Secure Oyj : Secure SENSE becomes Zyxel's irst third-party oering deployed by containers

10/11/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helsinki, Finland - October 11, 2021: Cyber security provider F-Secure and broadband networking solutions provider Zyxel Communications are working together to help people and families protect all their internet-connected devices. The two companies have now released F-Secure SENSE as a container-based solution to streamline how operators can provide and maintain security services for their broadband customers.

Zyxel has provided F-Secure SENSE - a solution for service providers that combines gateway security and endpoint protection - to operators as a firmware upgrade on select home gateways since 2019.* Thanks to the new containers offered by Zyxel, operators can now push F-Secure SENSE out to select Zyxel gateways without using firmware updates.

"Delivering new services and lifecycle management are significant pain points for telecommunications companies that manage devices for thousands or even millions of customers. Containers simplify this for operators so they can focus on providing customers with new, better services," said James Harris, Senior Product Director at Zyxel. "We have a strong partnership with F-Secure, so we're thrilled to offer F-Secure SENSE as our first third-party application container."

Containers are lightweight packages of software that include everything an application needs to run on a host. Containerized applications or services, such as F-Secure SENSE, are simple to deploy as containers isolate these apps from a device's underlying infrastructure.

Operators are well-positioned to simplify how consumers purchase security solutions. 64% of respondents to an F-Secure survey conducted in 2021 said that they would purchase their security/privacy solutions from their internet service provider - up from 60% in a 2018 survey, and 56% in a survey from 2015**.

"Operators can struggle to launch services in a timely way. Moving to a containerized environment on the router will streamline the deployment and lifecycle management of applications on these devices," said Tom Gaffney, Principal Consultant for F-Secure's consumer security business. "In the case of SENSE, operators can now deploy cyber security services to their customers quickly and efficiently, shortening their time-to-revenue significantly."

Operators can find more information about F-Secure SENSE on F-Secure's website: https://www.f-secure.com/en/partners/operators/solutions/connected-home-security.

F-Secure at the Broadband World Forum

F-Secure is appearing both physically (October 13-14 in Amsterdam) and virtually (October 11-15) at this year's Broadband World Forum to help the telecommunications industry learn how they can help protect people online.

With over 200 operator partners across the globe, F-Secure is the telecommunications industry's go-to source for consumer cyber security solutions. The company delivers award-winning connected home solutions customized for service providers through collaborations with multiple router vendors.

More information about F-Secure's activities at the Broadband World Forum are available here: https://www.f-secure.com/en/partners/operators/bbwf-2021.

*Source: https://www.f-secure.com/en/press/p/expanded-f-secure-zyxel-co-operation-accelerates-the-delivery-of-connected-home-security-through-service-providers**Source: F-Secure consumer surveys conducted in 2015, 2018, and 2021 in Brazil, France, Germany, UK, and US, n=4000 (800 respondents per country).

About Zyxel Communications
Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the Internet for more than 30 years. Whether it's a matter of establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions - Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's keeping service provides ahead of the competition.

Website I Twitter I LinkedIn

Zyxel Communications media relations
Birgitte Dolevert Larsen
birgitte.larsen@zyxel.eu
+45 20859223

Disclaimer

F-Secure Oyj published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F-SECURE OYJ
03:22aF SECURE OYJ : Secure SENSE becomes Zyxel's irst third-party oering deployed by containers
PU
09/30F SECURE OYJ : Secure aims or more secure AI as a part o SPATIAL
PU
09/28F SECURE OYJ : Secure Becomes Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 Champion
PU
09/09KNOWBE4 : KB4-CON EMEA to Strengthen Organisations' Human Firewalls Cybersecurity virtual ..
AQ
09/08F SECURE OYJ : A Third of Suspicious Emails Reported by Employees Are Phishing
PU
08/31F-Secure Evaluates Strategic Options
CI
08/31F SECURE OYJ : Secure evaluates strategic options to enable capturing growth opportunities..
AQ
08/23F SECURE OYJ : Secure hosts a Capital Markets Day on 31 August 2021
AQ
08/09F SECURE OYJ : Tom Jansson appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation
AQ
07/23F SECURE OYJ : Incident readiness and response work hand-in-hand
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on F-SECURE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 237 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2021 14,1 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net cash 2021 19,9 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,9x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 749 M 867 M 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 694
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart F-SECURE OYJ
Duration : Period :
F-Secure Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F-SECURE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,73 €
Average target price 5,28 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juhani Hintikka President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Jansson Chief Financial Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Jari Still Chief Information Officer & VP-Information
Jyrki Tulokas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F-SECURE OYJ23.34%867
ADOBE INC.15.34%274 470
WORKDAY INC.6.80%63 463
AUTODESK, INC.-8.65%61 325
TWILIO INC.-5.29%56 794
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.76%47 608