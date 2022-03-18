F Secure Oyj : Secure and StarHub team up as the irst operator to oer all-in-one security and privacy oering in Singapore

Helsinki, Finland - March 18, 2021: Global cyber security leader F-Secure and Starhub, one of Singapore's leading telecommunication companies, have announced a partnership to bring F-Secure's comprehensive security suite F-Secure TOTAL, to Singapore.

F-Secure Vice President Paul Palmer stated that both F Secure and Starhub share the view that the majority of their Singapore customers prefer an all-in-one security solution for all their devices, "TOTAL combines F-Secure's award-winning security with VPN protection into one single solution, eliminating the need for different apps to handle security and privacy problems. In addition, the fact that customers can buy this directly from StarHub is a first for families and individuals living in Singapore."

To protect StarHub consumers' digital moments, TOTAL comes with browsing and banking protection capabilities that enable users to do banking and shopping worry-free. It also protects consumers against advanced threats such as viruses, trojans, spyware, ransomware, and other harmful apps that may collect, steal or lock personal data, credit card numbers and other valuable information.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has driven consumers' online dependence for work, entertainment, and digital payments, meaning that exposure to online threats has heightened. As a result, our subscribers need all the help they can get to keep safe," says Johan Buse, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub. "Delivering on our DARE+ strategy of enriching consumers' digital lives, we are pleased to work with F-Secure to give our customers peace of mind online by offering this industry-leading cybersecurity solution."

Additionally, TOTAL comes with features to help protect families, allowing parents to set healthy digital boundaries for their children. It also offers protection capabilities for people while they're out of the house on unsecured public WiFi, including privacy VPN technology that protects people by encrypting their connection to keep them safe from hackers and trackers.

"Research shows that cybercrime is increasing consumer anxieties and according to an F-Secure survey(*) conducted in 2021, 34% of respondents reported experiencing some type of cybercrime in the previous 12 months, up from 29% in 2020(**). Without easy access to solutions, it's no surprise that consumers have an increasing feeling of insecurity when they use online services," explained Palmer, who leads F-Secure's consumer security for service providers' business. "Given these considerations, Starhub has chosen the perfect time to bring such extensive security and privacy protection from F-Secure to Singapore," Palmer adds.

*Source: F-Secure Survey, 2021, 10 countries (Brazil, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, UK, and USA, 400 respondents per country = 4000 respondents (+25years).

**Source: F-Secure Survey, 2020, 12 countries (Brazil, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, UK, and USA, 400 respondents per country = 4800 respondents (+25years).