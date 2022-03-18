Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. F-Secure Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSC1V   FI0009801310

F-SECURE OYJ

(FSC1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F Secure Oyj : Secure and StarHub team up as the irst operator to oer all-in-one security and privacy oering in Singapore

03/18/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helsinki, Finland - March 18, 2021: Global cyber security leader F-Secure and Starhub, one of Singapore's leading telecommunication companies, have announced a partnership to bring F-Secure's comprehensive security suite F-Secure TOTAL, to Singapore.

F-Secure Vice President Paul Palmer stated that both F Secure and Starhub share the view that the majority of their Singapore customers prefer an all-in-one security solution for all their devices, "TOTAL combines F-Secure's award-winning security with VPN protection into one single solution, eliminating the need for different apps to handle security and privacy problems. In addition, the fact that customers can buy this directly from StarHub is a first for families and individuals living in Singapore."

To protect StarHub consumers' digital moments, TOTAL comes with browsing and banking protection capabilities that enable users to do banking and shopping worry-free. It also protects consumers against advanced threats such as viruses, trojans, spyware, ransomware, and other harmful apps that may collect, steal or lock personal data, credit card numbers and other valuable information.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has driven consumers' online dependence for work, entertainment, and digital payments, meaning that exposure to online threats has heightened. As a result, our subscribers need all the help they can get to keep safe," says Johan Buse, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub. "Delivering on our DARE+ strategy of enriching consumers' digital lives, we are pleased to work with F-Secure to give our customers peace of mind online by offering this industry-leading cybersecurity solution."

Additionally, TOTAL comes with features to help protect families, allowing parents to set healthy digital boundaries for their children. It also offers protection capabilities for people while they're out of the house on unsecured public WiFi, including privacy VPN technology that protects people by encrypting their connection to keep them safe from hackers and trackers.

"Research shows that cybercrime is increasing consumer anxieties and according to an F-Secure survey(*) conducted in 2021, 34% of respondents reported experiencing some type of cybercrime in the previous 12 months, up from 29% in 2020(**). Without easy access to solutions, it's no surprise that consumers have an increasing feeling of insecurity when they use online services," explained Palmer, who leads F-Secure's consumer security for service providers' business. "Given these considerations, Starhub has chosen the perfect time to bring such extensive security and privacy protection from F-Secure to Singapore," Palmer adds.

*Source: F-Secure Survey, 2021, 10 countries (Brazil, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, UK, and USA, 400 respondents per country = 4000 respondents (+25years).
**Source: F-Secure Survey, 2020, 12 countries (Brazil, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, UK, and USA, 400 respondents per country = 4800 respondents (+25years).

Disclaimer

F-Secure Oyj published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about F-SECURE OYJ
09:13aF SECURE OYJ : Secure and StarHub team up as the irst operator to oer all-in-one security ..
PU
03/18F-Secure Oyj will Change its Name to WithSecure Corporation
CI
03/16F-Secure Corporation's Board of Directors' announcement of the intended members of the ..
AQ
03/16Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of F-Secure Corporation and the decisions of ..
AQ
03/16F-Secure Corporation Approves No Dividend for the Financial Year 2021
CI
03/16F-Secure Corporation Elects Kirsi Sormunen and Tony Smith as Members of the Board of Di..
CI
03/11F-Secure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Christine Bejerasco
GL
03/11F-Secure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Juha Kivikoski
AQ
03/11F-Secure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Tim Orchard
AQ
03/11F-Secure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Tiina Sarhimaa
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on F-SECURE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 256 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2022 17,8 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net cash 2022 45,1 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,7x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 816 M 907 M 907 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 656
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart F-SECURE OYJ
Duration : Period :
F-Secure Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F-SECURE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,14 €
Average target price 5,35 €
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juhani Hintikka President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Jansson Chief Financial Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Jari Still Chief Information Officer & VP-Information
Jyrki Tulokas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F-SECURE OYJ3.52%907
ADOBE INC.-21.64%209 605
WORKDAY INC.-13.87%59 060
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.07%48 786
AUTODESK, INC.-24.73%45 993
DATADOG, INC.-22.67%43 238