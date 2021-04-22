Log in
    FSC1V   FI0009801310

F-SECURE OYJ

(FSC1V)
F Secure Oyj : Secure adds network security or complete three-layered consumer protection through service providers

04/22/2021
Helsinki, Finland - April 22, 2021: Cyber security provider F-Secure and network security provider Whalebone have announced a new partnership to deliver DNS-based protection for mobile and fixed networks through service providers as part of a complete three-layered approach to protecting consumers against the world's most advanced threats.

'Our strategy for seamlessly securing consumers using a layered-approach empowers our service provider partners to protect their customers anywhere-at home, on-the-go, and while using public WiFi,' said Antero Norkio, Vice President of Solution Management, F-Secure. 'Now with Whalebone's fast and reliable DNS security combined with F-Secure's portfolio, service providers can protect any device in the network and also create tiered security service offerings.'

The three layers of cyber security for consumers are:

  • Layer one: F-Secure TOTAL provides the broadest protection for personal devices with F-Secure's industry-leading endpoint protection and advanced online protection and privacy with VPN.
  • Layer two: F-Secure SENSE connected home security embedded in service provider routers for full visibility to all home traffic along with the ability to provide advanced protection for all types of devices on the network edge against cyber threats.
  • Layer three: Whalebone DNS network security ensures baseline protection for every device directly from the service provider network.

A recent F-Secure survey found that 79% of consumers said that protection for all their internet- connected devices at home was important or very important, and 72% said they would be willing to pay for this protection.*

The combination of F-Secure and Whalebone's technologies creates numerous opportunities for service providers seeking to build relationships with their customers.

'DNS-based network security can be activated for the end-user with the press of a button, enabling maximum adoption and a faster, more stable network with reduced maintenance costs,' said Richard Malovič, CEO of Whalebone. 'We are excited about the partnership with F-Secure. The commercial benefits of our three-layer offering make it a must-have for every telecommunication service provider.'

Network security also helps service providers more completely secure their user base by encouraging customers to use and purchase endpoint protection, and driving installations. Likewise, F-Secure SENSE drives endpoint protection installation on personal devices by notifying the end user of their cyber security needs based on the visibility of devices connected to the router.

'We're continually seeking new ways for our service provider partners to increase their revenue along with higher customer satisfaction and retention by elevating their brand as a trusted service provider,' said Paul Palmer, Vice President of Business Development, F-Secure. 'We've seen consumer security reduce core business churn by up to 60%. Now with network security enabling easy adoption combined with our portfolio, we expect even better results for service providers and their customers.'

*Source: F-Secure Survey, April 2020, 11 countries (USA, Japan, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa), 400 respondents per country = 4400 respondents (+25years).

About Whalebone
Whalebone is a zero disruption cybersecurity product for telcos, ISPs, and corporations that provides millions of everyday internet users unyielding protection from malware, phishing schemes, ransomware, and other malicious digital attacks without the need for them to download anything. Whalebone's mission is to bring cybersecurity to 1 billion everyday people. Whalebone has repeatedly proven its potential by enabling important CEE telcos to properly protect their customers, while significantly raising revenue. At this point, Whalebone has nearly 200 customers in telecommunications and corporate sectors around the globe.

Disclaimer

F-Secure Oyj published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
