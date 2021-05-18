F Secure Oyj : Secure launches modular platorm designed or servitization o cyber security

Helsinki, Finland - May 18, 2021: Today, cyber security provider F-Secure launched F-Secure Elements: a new cloud-based platform that streamlines how organizations provision cyber security services. Available from F-Secure's service partners with fixed-term license subscriptions, or usage-based billing for greater flexibility, F-Secure Elements empowers organizations to pick cyber security services on terms that accommodate their needs.

Many organizations operate in complex environments dominated by a range of dynamic risks and opportunities. Keeping these complexities in mind, as well as the rising costs of security and the lack of experienced security professionals, it's no surprise that an overwhelming number of organizations want to simplify how they source cyber security capabilities.

F-Secure Executive Vice President of Business Security Juha Kivikoski says these demands are driving a shift toward providing cyber security as services rather than products.

'Even with updates, products are static and can't adapt fast enough to keep up with threats, or businesses, as they evolve. Services help businesses stay agile and are more cost-effective when delivered right, which is why the future of our industry is in delivering everything as a service,' he explained. 'Having a platform designed for the servitization of cyber security can help organizations get better protection, which is why simplicity and flexibility are F-Secure Elements' core design principles.'

F-Secure Elements is a modular platform that combines endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, vulnerability management, and collaboration protection for cloud services (such as Microsoft Office 365).

F-Secure Elements' key capabilities and benefits include: