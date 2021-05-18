Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. F-Secure Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSC1V   FI0009801310

F-SECURE OYJ

(FSC1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F Secure Oyj : Secure launches modular platorm designed or servitization o cyber security

05/18/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helsinki, Finland - May 18, 2021: Today, cyber security provider F-Secure launched F-Secure Elements: a new cloud-based platform that streamlines how organizations provision cyber security services. Available from F-Secure's service partners with fixed-term license subscriptions, or usage-based billing for greater flexibility, F-Secure Elements empowers organizations to pick cyber security services on terms that accommodate their needs.

Many organizations operate in complex environments dominated by a range of dynamic risks and opportunities. Keeping these complexities in mind, as well as the rising costs of security and the lack of experienced security professionals, it's no surprise that an overwhelming number of organizations want to simplify how they source cyber security capabilities.

F-Secure Executive Vice President of Business Security Juha Kivikoski says these demands are driving a shift toward providing cyber security as services rather than products.

'Even with updates, products are static and can't adapt fast enough to keep up with threats, or businesses, as they evolve. Services help businesses stay agile and are more cost-effective when delivered right, which is why the future of our industry is in delivering everything as a service,' he explained. 'Having a platform designed for the servitization of cyber security can help organizations get better protection, which is why simplicity and flexibility are F-Secure Elements' core design principles.'

F-Secure Elements is a modular platform that combines endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, vulnerability management, and collaboration protection for cloud services (such as Microsoft Office 365).

F-Secure Elements' key capabilities and benefits include:

  • Comprehensive situational awareness and meaningful visibility across assets, configurations, vulnerabilities, threats, and events.
  • Streamlined and autonomous operations to ensure efficient workflows and faster responses to real threats.
  • Real-time, connected data flow between elements to enable faster detection of threats.
  • Intelligent, extended detection and response capabilities for data-informed decisions.
  • On-demand option to elevate difficult cases to F-Secure experts.

Disclaimer

F-Secure Oyj published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F-SECURE OYJ
04:11aF SECURE OYJ  : Secure launches modular platorm designed or servitization o cybe..
PU
04/29F SECURE OYJ  : Secure Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2021
AQ
04/22F SECURE OYJ  : Secure to publish January–March 2021 Interim Report on Apr..
AQ
04/22F SECURE OYJ  : Secure adds network security or complete three-layered consumer ..
PU
04/21F SECURE OYJ  : Secure's Detection and Response Capabilities Shine in 3rd MITRE ..
PU
04/15F SECURE OYJ  : CISOs face constant dilemmas to avoid drowning in their ‘s..
PU
04/09F SECURE OYJ  : Secure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Pertti..
AQ
04/09F SECURE OYJ  : Secure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Åsa Ri..
AQ
04/09F SECURE OYJ  : Secure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Keith ..
AQ
04/09F SECURE OYJ  : Secure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Tuomas..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 235 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2021 15,3 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net cash 2021 21,6 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 618 M 750 M 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 670
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart F-SECURE OYJ
Duration : Period :
F-Secure Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F-SECURE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,55 €
Last Close Price 3,90 €
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juhani Hintikka President & Chief Executive Officer
Eriikka Söderström Chief Financial Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Jari Still Chief Information Officer & VP-Information
Jyrki Tulokas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F-SECURE OYJ1.69%750
ADOBE INC.-3.48%233 221
AUTODESK, INC.-10.01%61 096
WORKDAY INC.-4.24%55 806
TWILIO INC.-11.55%51 272
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.68%46 132