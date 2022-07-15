Log in
    FSTX   US30315R1077

F-STAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FSTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
6.150 USD   +0.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. - FSTX

07/15/2022 | 07:40pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: FSTX) to invoX Pharma. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of F-star will receive only $7.12 in cash for each share of F-star that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-fstx/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about F-STAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07/15F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
07/15HC Wainwright Downgrades F-star Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
06/24SVB Securities Downgrades F-star Therapeutics to Market Perform From Outperform; Price ..
MT
06/23F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
06/23SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Lead Thursday Markets Recovery
MT
06/23Laidlaw Downgrades F-star Therapeutics to Hold From Buy
MT
06/23Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades F-star Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy
MT
06/23Top Midday Gainers
MT
06/23SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Again Outpacing Other Sectors to the Upside
MT
06/23SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
Analyst Recommendations on F-STAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,83 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 27,7x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart F-STAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F-STAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,15 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eliot Richard Forster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darlene M. Deptula-Hicks Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Nessan Bermingham Chairman
Neil Brewis Chief Scientific Officer
Louis Kayitalire Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F-STAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.22.31%133
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.79%77 529
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.35%73 185
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.80%64 525
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.45%46 448
BIONTECH SE-40.09%37 537