  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. F-star Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSTX   US30315R1077

F-STAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FSTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02:03 2023-03-07 am EST
7.115 USD   +16.64%
10:56aF-star Therapeutics Shares Rally After Cfius Clears Takeover
DJ
09:10aF-star Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aF-star Therapeutics Announces CFIUS Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by invoX Pharma
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F-star Therapeutics Shares Rally After Cfius Clears Takeover

03/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Shares of F-star Therapeutics Inc. jumped more than 15% after U.S. regulators finally approved the acquisition of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company by a unit of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.

F-star last year agreed to be acquired by Sino's invoX unit for about $161 million, or $7.12 a share, but the U.S. panel that reviews foreign investments for national-security concerns late last year blocked the deal, saying it needed more time to review it.

F-star and invoX extended the deal deadline several time while trying to win approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., better known as Cfius, and F-star on Tuesday said the panel has now given its blessing.

InvoX's tender offer for F-star is now slated to expire Wednesday, and F-star said the companies expect to complete the transaction promptly following the successful completion of the tender offer.

F-star shares were recently changing hands at $7.11, up nearly 17%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1055ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
F-STAR THERAPEUTICS, INC. 16.56% 7.11 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED -0.93% 4.26 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,01 M - -
Net income 2022 -61,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 33,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 85,9x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 96,0%
