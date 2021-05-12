F star Therapeutics : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock (Form 8-K)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Cambridge, United Kingdom and Cambridge, Mass. - May 6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSTX) (the 'Company' or 'F-star'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. F-star also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are to be sold by F-star.

F-star intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, clinical trials, research and development activities and capital expenditures. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

SVB Leerink is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The securities are being offered by F-star pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com. To obtain these documents free of charge visit the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About F-star

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibody (mAb²™) format, F-star's mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability.