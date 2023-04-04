Advanced search
    FUU   CA30330R1082

F3 URANIUM CORP.

(FUU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.3500 CAD   -4.11%
04:05aF3 Adds New Director Raymond Ashley
NE
04/03F3 Uranium : April 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
03/28F3 Hits Strongest Hole to Date 3.82m of Off-scale (>65,535 cps)
AQ
F3 Adds New Director Raymond Ashley

04/04/2023 | 04:05am EDT
Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Ashley to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Ashley is a geoscientist with more than 40 years' experience in the exploration industry. He was a key member of the technical team, as VP Exploration, in the discovery and expansion of Fission Energy's J Zone at Waterbury Lake in 2010 and Fission Uranium's Triple R high grade uranium deposit at the PLS Project in 2012. Most recently, at F3 Uranium's PLN Project, he led the team in discovering the JR Zone in November 2022, the Athabasca Basin's newest high grade uranium discovery.

Mr. Ashley has varied experience ranging from early-stage exploration to discovery and feasibility. He has been the VP Exploration, managing all F3 Uranium Corp 's exploration programs since the Company's inception in late 2013.
Raymond is a registered professional geoscientist in Saskatchewan and Alberta and received a BSc. Degree in Geophysics from McGill University, Montreal in 1985.

Dev Randhawa, CEO commented, "I am very pleased to add Raymond Ashley to the board. Ray and his team are an integral part of the company as they continue to expand our newest discovery, the JR zone at PLN."

About F3 Uranium Corp.
F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding and growing its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

F3 Uranium Corp. Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161186


© Newsfilecorp 2023
