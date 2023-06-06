Advanced search
    FUU   CA30330R1082

F3 URANIUM CORP.

(FUU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-06-05 pm EDT
0.3200 CAD   +6.67%
F3 Commences Mobilization for PLN Summer Drilling
NE
06/05Kiplin Metals Says 'Significant Activity' Around Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project Encouraging
MT
05/29F3 Uranium Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
F3 Commences Mobilization for PLN Summer Drilling

06/06/2023 | 03:05am EDT
Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization for the summer drilling program is underway at its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North ("PLN") project. The fully funded 30-hole drill program will commence this weekend to expand on the highly successful winter drill results at the JR Zone.

The discovery hole at the JR Zone, drilled in November 2022, intersected one continuous 15.0 m interval averaging 6.97% U3O8 including a high-grade 5.5 m interval averaging 18.6% U3O8 (see Press Release Dec 21, 2022). A 21-hole follow-up winter drilling program expanded the JR Zone to a strike length of 105m and hole PLN23-060, cored 60m grid south from the discovery hole intercepted one continuous 14.5m interval averaging 9.4% U3O8 including an ultra-high grade 5.0 m interval averaging 26.7% U3O8 (see Press Release April 17, 2023).

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow, and Hurricane.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of the management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168876


© Newsfilecorp 2023
