Official F3 URANIUM CORP. press release

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results for the ongoing drill program, including PLN23-086 (see NR dated August 14, 2023) which returned 5.5m of 7.56 % U 3 O 8 , including an ultra-high grade 2.0m interval averaging 20.6% U 3 O 8 . At the A1B area, drill hole PLN23-093 encountered a 2.0m interval averaging 5,557 ppm Boron in highly altered Athabasca Sandstone, approximately 17m from the unconformity along the A1B shear.

Sam Hartmann, VP Exploration commented:

"In addition to high grade assay intercepts reported in the JR Zone, we are pleased to discuss our first geochemical exploration drilling results from the A1B area; drill hole PLN23-093, where intense sandstone and basement alteration was previously reported, returned a 2.0m interval with significant individual boron values between 3,000 and 10,000 ppm. Boron values over 5,000 ppm, associated with dravite veining and breccias, have previously only been intersected on the property within Athabasca Sandstone immediately above the JR Zone, 3.5 km away.

"PLN23-095, which was a deeper target intercept approximately 800m grid north of PLN23-093, previously reported anomalous radioactivity up to 300 cps within a fault system related to the A1B conductor; this returned basement hosted uranium values up to 58 ppm. To put that into context, PLN23-071 (see NR dated July 17, 2023) on line 165S returned a maximum of 51 ppm uranium in the A1 shear, 45m along strike away from high grade mineralization within the JR Zone. It is our view that in comparison to the JR Zone, the A1B system represents an area of widespread structural complexity, with evidence of significant re-activated reverse structures extending into the sandstone. With this complexity also comes opportunity and I see the A1B shear area among the most prospective places to make the next discovery, considering these first geochemistry results. Going forward we will refer to the A1B shear zone as B1 to differentiate it more clearly from the A1 shear zone, as a separate structure."

Assay Highlights

PLN23-086 (line 045S): mineralized intervals

2.5m @ 0.18% U 3 O 8 (221.5m to 224.0m), and

O (221.5m to 224.0m), and 5.5m @ 7.56% U 3 O 8 (229.5m to 235.0m), including

(229.5m to 235.0m), including 2.0m @ 20.6% U 3 O 8 (232.0 m to 234.0m), further including:

(232.0 m to 234.0m), further including: 0.5m @ 35.7% U 3 O 8 (232.5 m to 233.0m)

Main JR Zone Intercepts

PLN23-084 (line 075S): mineralized intervals

12.5m @ 0.39% U 3 O 8 (232.0m to 244.5m), including

O (232.0m to 244.5m), including 1.0m @ 2.22% U 3 O 8 (237.5m to 238.5m), and

PLN23-090 (line 120S): mineralized intervals

10.0m @ 1.29% U 3 O 8 (232.0m to 242.0m), including

(232.0m to 242.0m), including 2.5m @ 4.33% U 3 O 8 (239.0m to 241.5m)

PLN23-097 (line 045S): mineralized intervals

13.0m @ 1.34% U 3 O 8 (210.0m to 223.0m), including

(210.0m to 223.0m), including 4.5m @ 3.52% U 3 O 8 (215.5m to 220.0m)

Exploration Drilling Highlights:

PLN23-093 (line 3450S), B1 Area (formerly A1B):

2.0m @ 5,557 ppm boron (354.5m to 356.5m) in sandstone, including

0.5m @ 10,800 ppm boron (355.0m to 355.5m)

PLN23-095 (line 2610S), B1 Area (formerly A1B):

24.5m @ 25 ppm uranium (602.0m to 626.5m) in basement, including

3.5m @ 41 ppm uranium (604.5m to 608.0m), further including

0.5m @ 58 ppm uranium (607.5m to 608m)

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Uranium Assay Results

Collar Information Assay Results

Hole ID Grid Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) U3O8 weight

% PLN23-084 075S 587744.1 6410682.2 545.4 -60.4 55.5 232.00 237.50 5.50 0.39 237.50 238.50 1.00 2.22 238.50 244.50 6.00 0.10 PLN23-085 300S 587846.1 6410453.0 527.5 -45.1 48.5 A1 MSZ exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-086 045S 587742.2 6410718.2 545.2 -60.4 55.4 221.50 224.00 2.50 0.18 229.50 232.00 2.50 0.18 232.00 234.00 2.00 20.55 incl 232.50 233.00 0.50 35.70 234.00 235.00 1.00 0.04 PLN23-087 435S 587983.0 6410421.8 531.5 -59.7 54.2 A1 MSZ exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-088 060S 587640.5 6410626.1 543.9 -70.5 53.8 no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-089 300S 587849.0 6410449.7 527.2 -55.4 45.8 A1 MSZ exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-090 120S 587828.0 6410594.8 545.5 -60.5 13.6 232.00 239.00 7.00 0.27 239.00 241.50 2.50 4.33 241.50 242.00 0.50 0.28 245.00 245.50 0.50 0.93 PLN23-091 555S 588100.3 6410348.0 534.4 -60.0 54.3 A1 MSZ exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-092 060S 587806.5 6410746.2 546.1 -55.0 54.9 no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-093 3450S 589796.7 6408001.6 540.0 -55.9 53.6 A1B MSZ exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-094 105S 587766.7 6410661.8 544.4 -59.2 54.1 233.50 234.00 0.50 0.06 PLN23-095 2610S 589161.3 6408578.2 542.7 -50.5 54.3 A1 MSZ exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-096 090S 587780.0 6410689.9 546.3 -61.0 54.0 221.00 221.50 0.50 0.06 PLN23-097 045S 587755.1 6410727.5 545.4 -59.8 55.7 210.00 215.50 5.50 0.16 215.50 220.00 4.50 3.52 220.00 223.00 3.00 0.23 PLN23-098 120S 587766.3 6410642.8 544.5 -58.3 54.4 233.00 233.50 0.50 0.09 PLN23-099 045S 587767.9 6410736.9 545.3 -60.2 53.9 no mineralization >0.05 PLN23-100 840S 588319.3 6410154.7 532.6 -60.0 54.3 A1 MSZ exploration; no mineralization >0.05

Assay composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5 m

2: Assay Grade Cut-Off: 0.05% U 3 O 8 (weight %)

3. Maximum Internal Dilution: 2.0 m

Composited weight % U 3 O 8 mineralized intervals are summarized in Table 1. Samples from the drill core are split in half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63-element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U 3 O 8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U 3 O 8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

About Patterson Lake North

The Company's 4,078-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the Company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 Uranium is advancing the newly discovered high-grade JR Zone on the PLN Property in the Western Athabasca Basin. This area of Saskatchewan is poised to become a major uranium producing region and is home to large deposits including Triple R, Arrow and Shea Creek. F3 Uranium currently holds 18 projects across the Athabasca Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

See plan maps below and cross sections at PLN JR Zone| F3 Uranium Corp. under Sections.

