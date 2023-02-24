Advanced search
    FUU   CA30330R1082

F3 URANIUM CORP.

(FUU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-02-24 pm EST
0.4050 CAD   -6.90%
04:05pF3 Engages Clarkham Capital Ltd.
NE
02/22F3 Uranium Hits 57,100 cps in Widest Mineralized Interval to Date
AQ
02/22F3 Uranium Named as Top Performing Company on the TSX Venture 50 List
NE
F3 Engages Clarkham Capital Ltd.

02/24/2023 | 04:05pm EST
Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3 Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. of London U.K. to work on their German Investor Engagement campaign. Clarkham Capital will provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. The services include the preparation of articles and coverages on several financial platforms and newsletters. Services will also include the translation and distribution of news releases in Germany.
This program will be for a period of 3 months, from March 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023. Upon TSXV approval, Clarkham Capital will invoice F3 an upfront amount of EUR 150,000.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:
F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding and growing its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

F3 Uranium Corp. Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's engagement with Clarkham Capital Ltd., including payment terms and timing. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, adverse weather conditions, failure to obtain the necessary equipment or machinery, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156089


© Newsfilecorp 2023
