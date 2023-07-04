DISCLOSURES & DISCLAIMERS

This research report (as defined under IIROC Rule 3600, Part B) is issued and approved for distribution in Canada by SCP Resource Finance LP ("SCP"), an investment dealer who is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund ("CIPF"). This research report is provided to retail clients and institutional investors for information purposes only. The opinions expressed in this report are the opinions of the author and readers should not assume they reflect the opinions or recommendations of SCP's research department. The information in this report is drawn from sources believed to be reliable but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does SCP or persons assume any responsibility or liability whatsoever. This report is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. SCP accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use or reliance on this research report or the information contained herein. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made regarding future performance of any security mentioned in this research report. The price of the securities mentioned in this research report and the income they generate may fluctuate and/or be adversely affected by market factors or exchange rates, and investors may realize losses on investments in such securities, including the loss of investment principal. Furthermore, the securities discussed in this research report may not be liquid investments, may have a high level of volatility or may be subject to additional and special risks associated with securities and investments in emerging markets and/or foreign countries that may give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. SCP may participate in an underwriting of, have a position in, or make a market in, the securities mentioned herein, including options, futures or other derivatives instruments thereon, and may, as a principal or agent, buy or sell such products.

DISSEMINATION OF RESEARCH: SCP's research is distributed electronically through email or available in hard copy upon request. Research is disseminated concurrently to a pre-determined list of clients provided by SCP's Institutional Sales Representative and retail Investment Advisors. Should you wish to no longer receive electronic communications from us, please contact unsubscribe@scp-rf.comand indicate in the subject line your full name and/or corporate entity name and that you wish to unsubscribe from receiving research.

RESEARCH ANALYST CERTIFICATION: Each Research Analyst and/or Associate who is involved in the preparation of this research report hereby certifies that:

The views and recommendations expressed herein accurately reflect his/her personal views about any and all of the securities or issuers that are the subject matter of this research report;

His/her compensation is not and will not be directly related to the specific recommendations or view expressed by the Research analyst in this research report;

They have not affected a trade in a security of any class of the issuer within the 30-day period prior to the publication of this research report;

30-day period prior to the publication of this research report; They have not distributed or discussed this Research Report to/with the issuer, investment banking group or any other third party except for the sole purpose of verifying factual information; and

They are unaware of any other potential conflicts of interest.

UK RESIDENTS: SCP Partners UK Limited ("SCP UK") is an appointed representative of PillarFour Securities LLP which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This document has been approved under section 21(1) of the FMSA 2000 by PillarFour Securities LLP ("PillarFour") for communication only to eligible counterparties and professional clients as those terms are defined by the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. Its contents are not directed at UK retail clients. PillarFour does not provide investment services to retail clients. PillarFour publishes this document as non-independent research which is a marketing communication under the Conduct of Business rules. It has not been prepared in accordance with the regulatory rules relating to independent research, nor is it subject to the prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. It does not constitute a personal recommendation and does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell any security. SCP UK and PillarFour consider this note to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined by the FCA which may be received without charge. This is because the content is either considered to be commissioned by SCP UK's clients as part of their advisory services to them or is short term market commentary. Neither SCP UK nor PillarFour nor any of its directors, officers, employees or agents shall have any liability, howsoever arising, for any error or incompleteness of fact or opinion in it or lack of care in its preparation or publication; provided that this shall not exclude liability to the extent that this is impermissible under the law relating to financial services. All statements and opinions are made as of the date on the face of this document and are not held out as applicable thereafter. This document is intended for distribution only in those jurisdictions where PillarFour is permitted to distribute its research.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES FOR U.S. PERSONS: This research report was prepared by SCP Resource Finance LP ("SCP"), a company authorized to engage in securities activities in Canada. SCP is not a registered broker/dealer in the United States and, therefore, is not subject to U.S. rules regarding the preparation of research reports and the independence of research analysts. This research report is provided for distribution to "major U.S. institutional investors" in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 15a-6 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any U.S. recipient of this research report wishing to effect any transaction to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments based on the information provided in this research report should do so only through Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. ("SGRIL"), a broker dealer in the United States registered with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Financial Industry Authority ("FINRA"), and a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC"). Under no circumstances should any recipient of this research report effect any transaction to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments through SCP.

SGRIL accepts responsibility for the contents of this research report, subject to the terms set out below, to the extent that it is delivered to a U.S. person other than a major U.S. institutional investor. The analyst whose name appears in this research report is not licensed, registered, or qualified as a research analyst with FINRA and may not be an associated person of SGRIL and, therefore, may not be subject to applicable restrictions under FINRA Rule 2241 regarding communications by a research analyst with a subject company, public appearances by the research analyst, and trading securities held by a research analyst account. To make further inquiries related to this report, United States residents should contact their SGRIL representative.

Page 4