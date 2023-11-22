F3 Uranium
DISCLAIMER
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the potential and demand of nuclear power and uranium; the advantages of small modular reactors; the use of survey and technical information; the plans and objectives of F3 Uranium Corp. (the "Company") with respect to the Patterson Lake North property
("PLN") and the timing related thereto, including with respect to future drilling programs; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, projections, objectives, estimates,
guidance and forecasts, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this presentation. These forward-Clicklooking statementstoinvolve numerouseditrisks andMasteruncertainties, and actualtitleresults may varystyle. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include without limitation, risks related to the ability of the Company to accomplish its plans and objectives with respect to PLN within the expected timing or at all, including
the timing and receipt of certain approvals, changes in uranium prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, risks inherent in exploration estimates and results, timing and success, inaccurate geological and metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral reserves and resources ), changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications, cost escalation, unavailability of materials, equipment and third party contractors, delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), political risk, social unrest, and changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. In making the forward-looking statements in this presentation, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that the Company will be able to accomplish its plans and objectives with respect to PLN within the expected timing; market fundamentals will result in sustained uranium demand and prices; the receipt of any necessary approvals and consents in connection with the development of any properties; and the availability of financing on suitable terms for the planned activities and development of PLN. The actual results or performance by the Company could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements relating to those matters. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Raymond Ashley, P. Geo. Vice President of Exploration for the Company. Mr. Ashley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
World Energy
CRISIS
In the News
To Illustrate: here are just a few of the headlines that major media outlets have published regarding the energy crisis.
01
New York Times
"Facing Energy Crisis, Germans,
Warily, Give Nuclear a Second Look"
02
Reuters
"Analysis: France braces for uncertain
winter as nuclear power shortage looms"
Bloomberg
03 "Global Energy Crisis Spurs a Revival
of Nuclear Power in Asia"
04
Forbes
"Europe's Energy Crisis Won't Be Over
Anytime Soon, Experts Say"
05
CNN
"Japan turns back to nuclear power in
Significant policy shift as fuel prices soar"
Projection
Nuclear to Double by 2050 to Reach Paris Accord Temp. Goal of +1.5C
*Paris Accord 2015
II
RUSSIA: 46
EUROPE: 7
CHINA: 221
USA:23
SAUDI ARABIA: 16
EAST ASIA: 17
INDIA: 48
More reactors operating now than
Most Japanese reactors coming back
Middle East (home of Big Oil) aggressively
in any other time in history
online due to strong regulator support
securing nuclear energy supply
436
IN OPERATION
61
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
+101
PLANNED
+318
PROPOSED
Builds at 25-year high
Rising Demand
Nuclear Power Demand Continues to Increase
• Morgan Stanley's Commodity Research has named URANIUM as the
473
#1 investment for the next 12 months.
Source: mining.com August 15, 2022https://www.mining.com/uranium-tops-morgan-stanleys-commodity-thermometer/
- The Uranium industry is set for a record term of contacting in 2022. Ian Purdy, CEO of Paladin Energy states "there is now an annual deficit of 60 million lbs. per annum out for the next decade". Cameco says inflationary breakeven of $90/lb. is needed to increase production.
- U.S. Department of Energy lays out a rapid nuclear build out plan more aggressive than China's, adding 13GW annually.
Source: https://liftoff.energy.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/20230320-Liftoff-Advanced-Nuclear-vPUB-0329-Update.pdf
- Nuclear power capacity & Uranium demand is greater now than ever, mainly due to nuclear's 'GREEN' energy source. Demand is surging in a global decarbonization drive to fight Climate Change & achieve Net Zero. A 'Nuclear Renaissance' is now underway.
Nuclear Power is the Key to Decarbonization and Energy Self Sufficiency
Environmentalists Support Nuclear Energy's Steamy Comeback
473
• United Nations recommends nuclear as the solution to achieve the Paris Accord temperature target
of +1.5 Celsius. Not surprisingly, environmentalists are now supporting nuclear. The efficiency of nuclear power, climate change, unreliable electrical grids and the soaring energy prices due to the Russian conflict is making nuclear a clear choice for many countries.
• France, Belgium, U.S. California,* ( Diablo Canyon ) and even Germany* have all moved to keep nuclear reactors open past their operating licenses. Japan is considering building new reactors and
restarting those that were shuttered after Fukishima.
• Nuclear power capacity & Uranium demand is greater now than ever, mainly due to nuclear's 'GREEN' energy source. Demand is surging in a global decarbonization drive to fight Climate Change & achieve Net Zero. A 'Nuclear Renaissance' is now underway.
Small Modular Reactors (SMR's) a New Emerging Source
- SMRs will offer advantages such as relatively small physical footprints, reduced capital investment, ability to be sited in locations not possible for larger nuclear plants, and provisions for incremental power additions. SMRs also offer distinct safeguards, security and nonproliferation advantages.
- Rolls-Roycehas been backed by a consortium of private investors and the UK government ($276 million) to develop small nuclear reactors to generate cleaner, affordable energy
- Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are currently building a $4B small nuclear power plant (345 MW) in Wyoming.
Source: Kaustubh Laturkar, AIChE - Advances in Very Small Moular Nuclear Reactors, April 2022
Building Shareholder Value
Since 1996
Strathmore Minerals Corp (SMC)
*$2M Mkt Cap to $457M ('07) * JV Sumitomo $50M
Fission Energy Corp ('07)
*(SMC Canadian Assets) *JV KEPCO (Korea) $44M
*J-Zone Discovery & sale to Denison ($85M)
F3 Uranium ('13)
*Project Generator with 16 project in the Athabasca Basin
*JV with Traction Uranium ('21)
Energy Fuels
*Acquires SMC and it's US assets ('13)
Fission Uranium Corp ('13)
*Takeover Alpha Minerals
*1Triple R discovery 43-101 PFS Resource 102.4M lbs indicated/32.8M lbs inferred
*1PFS - OPEX $9.57 C$ / lb. U3O8
*CGN (China) buys 19.99% ($82M)
*F3 Uranium Corp. Spin Out
Projection
Why the Athabasca Basin in Canada?
+60
years of mining with the
world's highest uranium
grades.

13.2%
Of the world's uranium
2.5
2
Top 5 Global Producers

-- JURISDICTION
Saskatchewan was ranked as the
#2 jurisdiction in the world for mining investment in 2021 by the Fraser Institute.
GRADE
% U3O8
1.5
1
0.5
0
The grades are 10 to 20 times global average in the Athabasca Basin.
Award Winning Team with a Track Record of Uranium Discoveries
F3 has assembled the team responsible for 3 major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin, the J Zone at Waterbury (unconformity model), Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit at PLS (basement hosted model), and most recently the JR Zone at PLN. This award-winning group has the expertise and experience to take projects from discovery to feasibility.
