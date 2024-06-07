F3 Uranium Corp.

(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

For the three and nine month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

1. Nature of operations

F3 Uranium Corp. (the "Company") (formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.) was incorporated on September 23, 2013 under the laws of the Canada Business Corporations Act in connection with a court approved plan of arrangement to reorganize Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission Uranium") which was completed on December 6, 2013 (the "Fission Uranium Arrangement"). The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. To date, the Company has not generated revenues from operations and is considered to be in the exploration stage. The Company's head office is located at 750 - 1620 Dickson Ave., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9Y2 and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FUU, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2F3.

The Company changed its name from Fission 3.0 Corp. to F3 Uranium Corp. on January 30, 2023.

On January 16, 2024, the Company announced that it has initiated steps to spin out (the "Spin- Out") 17 of the Company's prospective uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin including the Murphy Lake, Cree Bay, Hearty Bay, Clearwater West, Wales Lake, Todd, Smart Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, Grey Island, Seahorse Lake, Bird Lake, Beaver River, Bell Lake, Flowerdew Lake, James Creek, Henderson Lake and Wales Lake East and West properties (collectively, the "Properties") into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary to be named F4 Uranium Corp. ("F4"). The Patterson Lake North Property along with the Broach and Minto Properties (collectively, the "PLN Project"), will remain with F3. It is expected that the Spin-Out will be effected by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Company has not yet determined whether its exploration and evaluation assets contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for the exploration and evaluation assets, including the acquisition costs, is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to complete the development of those reserves, and upon future profitable production.

Over the past year, global stock markets have experienced volatility and a significant weakening in the aftermath of COVID-19. Governments and central banks have responded with monetary and fiscal interventions to stabilize economic conditions. Volatility in financial markets may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position. The duration and impact of the higher inflationary environment, as well as the effectiveness of government and central bank responses, remains unclear at this time.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to fund its operations through equity financing, joint ventures, option agreements or other means. As at March 31, 2024 the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $34,167,792 (June 30, 2023 - $17,723,499) and a working capital balance of $32,102,384 (June 30, 2023 - $16,277,693). The Company believes it has sufficient resources to continue operations for the next twelve months.

