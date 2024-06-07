Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited - prepared by management)
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
For the Three- and Nine-Month Period Ended
March 31, 2024 and 2023
Table of contents
Consolidated statements of financial position
1
Consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
2
Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
3
Consolidated statements of cash flows
4
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
5-34
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31,
June 30,
Notes
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
$
$
Current assets
34,167,792
Cash and cash equivalents
12
17,723,499
Amounts receivable
507,815
523,920
Marketable securities
7
361,448
1,444,860
Investment
7
433,225
217,672
Deposits
783,052
157,290
Prepaid expenses
350,821
373,112
36,604,153
20,440,353
Right-of-use asset
6
68,941
88,956
Exploration advances
-
155,998
Exploration and evaluation assets
8,13
54,370,172
29,762,105
TOTAL ASSETS
91,043,266
50,447,412
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
2,953,858
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
13
1,715,361
Shares to be issued
-
8,400
Mineral exploration commitment
8
1,520,237
-
Lease liability - short term
6
27,674
23,228
Flow-through share premium
10
-
2,415,671
4,501,769
4,162,660
Lease liability - long term
6
58,152
79,624
Convertible debt
9
10,762,279
-
Deferred income tax liability
8,864,000
1,960,000
Total liabilities
24,186,200
6,202,284
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
94,821,679
Share capital
11
65,157,500
Subscription receivable
11
-
(26,000)
Reserves
11
27,004,294
19,257,597
Equity portion of convertible debt
9
2,737,047
-
Accumulated deficit
(57,705,954)
(40,143,969)
Total shareholders' equity
66,857,066
44,245,128
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
91,043,266
50,447,412
Nature of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 17)
Subsequent events (Note 18)
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issuance on May 30, 2024:
"Devinder Randhawa"
"Terrence Osier"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page 1
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)
Three months
Nine months
ended
Three months
Nine months
ended
March 31,
ended
ended
March 31,
Notes
2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
2023
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Accretion interest
9
819,257
-
870,023
-
Business development
98,974
96,481
312,416
231,814
Consulting and director fees
13
918,862
869,292
2,555,651
1,254,162
Depreciation
6
(145)
10,081
20,015
30,241
Exploration costs
78,006
25,768
78,006
65,131
Office and administration
(964,432)
11,464
526,399
217,142
Professional fees (recovery)
(6,356)
(4,478)
446,914
41,140
Public relations and communications
193,274
1,090,630
1,312,065
1,484,750
Right-of-use interest
6
1,981
6,271
12,447
20,036
Share-based compensation
11,13
6,404,215
(3,410,936)
7,930,619
4,741,071
Wages and benefits
13
298,234
130,120
527,989
195,710
(7,841,870)
1,175,307
(14,592,544)
(8,281,197)
Other items:
Flow-through share recovery tax
10
(2,395,876)
-
2,415,671
376,776
Interest income
346,490
189,539
1,386,025
278,344
Realized gain on marketable securities
21,300
648,926
23,987
95,991
Recovery on mineral rights
8
75,460
-
75,460
-
Change in fair value of marketable
7
(222,147)
(23,963)
(844,597)
90,704
securities
Write-off of deposits
(134,319)
-
(134,319)
-
(2,309,092)
814,502
2,922,227
841,815
Income (Loss) before tax
(10,150,962)
1,989,809
(11,670,317)
(7,439,382)
Deferred income tax expense
(7,364,577)
-
(5,891,668)
-
Income (Loss) and Comprehensive
income (loss) for the period
(17,515,539)
1,989,809
(17,561,985)
(7,439,382)
Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss)
Per Share
(0.04)
0.01
(0.04)
(0.02)
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
472,324,311
339,058,055
470,394,030
301,067,425
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page 2
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
Condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholder's equity
(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)
Share capital
Equity portion
Number of
Subscription
of convertible
Accumulated
shares
Amount
Reserves
receivable
debt
deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, June 30, 2022
296,526,184
44,416,876
13,926,224
-
-
(29,968,309)
28,374,791
Private placements
19,047,619
5,142,857
-
-
-
-
5,142,857
Finder fees and share issuance costs
-
(621,099)
-
-
-
-
(621,099)
Broker warrants
-
(137,000)
137,000
-
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
23,518,909
5,836,430
(1,441,772)
-
-
-
4,394,658
Options exercised
2,824,977
692,419
(278,723)
-
-
-
413,696
RSU exercise
3,299,166
874,279
(874,279)
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
4,741,071
-
-
-
4,741,071
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(7,439,382)
(7,439,382)
Balance, March 31, 2023
345,216,855
56,204,762
16,209,521
-
-
(37,407,691)
35,006,592
Balance, June 30, 2023
381,284,073
65,157,500
19,257,597
(26,000)
-
(40,143,969)
44,245,128
Private placements
41,237,113
15,793,000
4,207,000
-
-
-
20,000,000
Finders' fees and share issuance costs
-
(919,987)
(244,843)
-
-
-
(1,164,830)
Brokers' warrants
-
(495,000)
495,000
-
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
41,493,674
12,511,075
(3,329,459)
26,000
-
-
9,207,616
Options exercised
7,830,262
2,301,475
(977,864)
-
-
-
1,323,611
Conversion of RSUs
1,187,741
317,751
(317,751)
-
-
-
-
Equity portion of convertible debt
-
-
-
-
2,737,047
-
2,737,047
Finder fee shares
380,518
155,865
-
-
-
-
155,865
Share-based compensation
-
-
7,914,614
-
-
-
7,914,614
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(17,561,985)
(17,561,985)
Balance, March 31, 2024
473,413,381
94,821,679
27,004,294
-
2,737,047
(57,705,954)
66,857,066
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page 3
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flow (Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)
For the Nine-Month Period Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Operating activities
$
$
Net loss
(17,561,985)
(7,439,382)
Non-cash items:
870,023
Accretion interest
-
Deferred income tax expense
5,891,668
-
Depreciation and amortization
20,015
30,241
Interest on lease
12,447
20,036
Realized gain on marketable securities
(23,987)
(95,990)
Share based compensation
7,930,619
4,741,071
Flow-through share tax recovery
(2,415,671)
(376,776)
Recovery on mineral rights
(75,460)
-
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
844,597
(90,704)
Write-off of deposits
134,319
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
16,105
Amounts receivable
(435,264)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(737,790)
(197,613)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(61,055)
25,743
Cash flows used in operating activities
(5,156,155)
(3,818,638)
Investing activities
Exploration and evaluation assets additions, net of recoveries
(23,885,470)
(12,135,092)
Property option recovery
250,000
100,000
Purchase of short-term investments
(215,553)
-
Cash payment in lieu of required expenditures
2,000,000
-
Proceed from sale of shares
341,452
1,015,127
Cash flows used in investing activities
(21,509,571)
(11,019,965)
Financing activities
20,000,000
Private placement proceeds
5,142,857
Flow-through share premium received in cash
-
2,857,143
Finders' fees and share issuance costs
(1,164,830)
(621,099)
Warrants exercised
9,207,616
4,394,658
Options exercised
1,299,206
413,696
Convertible debt gross proceeds
15,000,000
-
Transaction costs
(593,500)
-
Interest paid
(609,000)
-
Lease payments
(29,473)
(29,474)
Cash flows provided by financing activities
43,110,019
12,157,781
Net change in cash and cash equivalents in the period
16,444,293
(2,680,822)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
17,723,499
12,618,100
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
34,167,792
9,937,278
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 12)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page 4
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and nine month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
1. Nature of operations
F3 Uranium Corp. (the "Company") (formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.) was incorporated on September 23, 2013 under the laws of the Canada Business Corporations Act in connection with a court approved plan of arrangement to reorganize Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission Uranium") which was completed on December 6, 2013 (the "Fission Uranium Arrangement"). The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. To date, the Company has not generated revenues from operations and is considered to be in the exploration stage. The Company's head office is located at 750 - 1620 Dickson Ave., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9Y2 and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FUU, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2F3.
The Company changed its name from Fission 3.0 Corp. to F3 Uranium Corp. on January 30, 2023.
On January 16, 2024, the Company announced that it has initiated steps to spin out (the "Spin- Out") 17 of the Company's prospective uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin including the Murphy Lake, Cree Bay, Hearty Bay, Clearwater West, Wales Lake, Todd, Smart Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, Grey Island, Seahorse Lake, Bird Lake, Beaver River, Bell Lake, Flowerdew Lake, James Creek, Henderson Lake and Wales Lake East and West properties (collectively, the "Properties") into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary to be named F4 Uranium Corp. ("F4"). The Patterson Lake North Property along with the Broach and Minto Properties (collectively, the "PLN Project"), will remain with F3. It is expected that the Spin-Out will be effected by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), under the Canada Business Corporations Act.
The Company has not yet determined whether its exploration and evaluation assets contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for the exploration and evaluation assets, including the acquisition costs, is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to complete the development of those reserves, and upon future profitable production.
Over the past year, global stock markets have experienced volatility and a significant weakening in the aftermath of COVID-19. Governments and central banks have responded with monetary and fiscal interventions to stabilize economic conditions. Volatility in financial markets may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position. The duration and impact of the higher inflationary environment, as well as the effectiveness of government and central bank responses, remains unclear at this time.
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to fund its operations through equity financing, joint ventures, option agreements or other means. As at March 31, 2024 the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $34,167,792 (June 30, 2023 - $17,723,499) and a working capital balance of $32,102,384 (June 30, 2023 - $16,277,693). The Company believes it has sufficient resources to continue operations for the next twelve months.
Page 5
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and nine month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
- Basis of presentation
-
Statement of compliance
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") and do not contain all the information required for annual financial statements. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023 prepared in accordance with IFRS. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024.
- Basis of preparation
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair value. In addition, these condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.
- Basis of consolidation
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company include F4 Uranium Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in British Columbia on February 9, 2024, and Fission Energy Peru S.A.C., which is 100% owned, has been inactive since 2020 and has no assets or liabilities. The Company consolidates subsidiaries when it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiaries and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the subsidiaries. All intercompany balances eliminated on consolidation.
- Statement of compliance
- Material accounting policies
-
Financial instruments Classification
The Company classifies its financial instruments in the following categories: at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL"), at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss) ("FVTOCI") or at amortized cost. The Company determines the classification of financial assets at initial recognition. The classification of debt instruments is driven by the Company's business model for managing the financial assets and their contractual cash flow characteristics. Equity instruments that are held for trading are classified as FVTPL. For other equity instruments, on the day of acquisition the Company can make an irrevocable election (on an instrument-by-instrument basis) to designate them as at FVTOCI. Financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost, unless they are required to be measured at FVTPL (such as instruments held for trading or derivatives) or if the Company has opted to measure them at FVTPL.
- Financial instruments Classification
The Company classifies its financial instruments as follows:
Financial Instrument
Classification
Cash and cash equivalents
FVTPL
Marketable securities
FVTPL
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Amortized cost
Convertible debt
Amortized cost
Lease liability
Amortized cost
Page 6
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and nine month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
3. Material accounting policies (continued)
-
Financial instruments (continued)
Measurement
Financial assets and liabilities at amortized cost are initially recognized at fair value plus or minus transaction costs, respectively, and subsequently carried at amortized cost less any impairment.
Financial assets and liabilities carried at FVTPL are initially recorded at fair value and transaction costs are expensed in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. Realized and unrealized gains and losses arising from changes in the fair value of the financial assets and liabilities held at FVTPL are included in the statements of loss in the period in which they arise.
Selected investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI are initially recorded at fair value plus transaction costs. Subsequently they are measured at fair value, with gains and losses recognized in other comprehensive income (loss).
Impairment of financial assets at amortized cost
The Company recognizes a loss allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets that are measured at amortized cost. At each reporting date, the Company measures the loss allowance for the financial asset at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses if the credit risk on the financial asset has increased significantly since initial recognition. If at the reporting date, the financial asset has not increased significantly since initial recognition, the Company measures the loss allowance for the financial asset at an amount equal to the twelve month expected credit losses. The Company shall recognize in the statements of loss, as an impairment gain or loss, the amount of expected credit losses (or reversal) that is required to adjust the loss allowance at the reporting date to the amount that is required to be recognized.
Derecognition of financial assets
The Company derecognizes financial assets only when the contractual rights to cash flows from the financial assets expire, or when it transfers the financial assets and substantially all of the associated risks and rewards of ownership to another entity. Gains and losses on derecognition are generally recognized in the statements of loss.
- Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents consist of deposits in banks and redeemable term deposits that are readily convertible to cash. The Company's cash and cash equivalents are invested with major financial institutions and are not invested in any asset backed deposits/investments.
- Foreign currency translation
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars. The financial statements for the Company's subsidiary are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the subsidiary operates (the "functional currency"). Each subsidiary determines its own functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency. The functional currency determinations were conducted through an analysis of the consideration factors identified in IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.
Page 7
F3 Uranium Corp.
(formerly Fission 3.0 Corp.)
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and nine month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
3. Material accounting policies (continued)
- Foreign currency translation (continued)
The functional currency of the Company, and the Company's subsidiary are as follows:
- F3 Uranium Corp. - Canadian Dollar
- F4 Uranium Corp - Canadian Dollar (inactive and no assets)
- Fission Energy Peru S.A.C. - Peruvian New Sol (inactive and no assets)
Transactions and balances
Foreign currency transactions are translated into the Company's functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the date of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at exchange rates prevailing at the reporting date are recognized in profit or loss. Non- monetary assets and liabilities are translated at their historical costs.
Translation differences on assets and liabilities carried at fair value are reported as part of the fair value gain or loss.
Foreign operations
The assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into Canadian dollars at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date and income and expenses are translated at exchange rates prevailing at the date of transactions. The exchange differences arising on the translation are recognized in other comprehensive income/(loss). On disposal of a foreign operation, the component of other comprehensive income/(loss) relating to that particular foreign operation is recognized in profit or loss.
-
Convertible debt
Under the Company's convertible debentures policy, the host debt liability, equity conversion feature and other (when applicable) components of convertible debentures are presented separately on the statement of financial position, at initial recognition. The Company determines the carrying amount of the financial liability by discounting the stream of future payments at the prevailing market rate for a similar liability of comparable credit status and providing substantially the same cash flows.
The liability component is then increased by accretion of the discounted amounts to reach the face value of the convertible debentures at maturity which is recorded in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss as accretion expense.
The carrying amount of other components (when applicable), such as warrants, is determined using the Black-Scholes Model. The carrying amount of the equity component is calculated by deducting the carrying amount of the financial liability and the carrying amounts of any other components (when applicable) from the amount of the convertible debentures, and is presented in equity as an equity component of convertible debentures.
The transaction costs are allocated between the liability and equity components, on a pro-rata basis according to their carrying amounts.
Page 8
