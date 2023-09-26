Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Thomas to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with a major in accounting from the University of Saskatchewan. She obtained a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designation in 2008 and is also one of the first graduates of the CIRI/Ivey Business School Investor Relations Certification Program (CPIR).

Ms. Thomas has an extensive background in the uranium sector, including 12 years with Cameco Corporation, one of the world's largest uranium producers. Ms. Thomas has more than 20 years of experience as a Chartered Accountant and is certified in Investor Relations. She is currently the Controller at Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute.

Prior to joining Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute, Ms. Thomas held positions in Investor Relations at Standard Uranium and MAS Gold Corporation. She also held the position of Vice President of Corporate Relations at UEX Corporation, responsible for developing strategic plans, communications, presentations for conferences and investor road shows.

Ms. Thomas is a Past Director of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan and Past Chair of the Audit Committee. She currently sits as a Director on the Board for Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investments and is Chair of the Audit Committee.

Laurie Thomas commented, "I am delighted to join the F3 board of directors. These are exciting times for the company with the recent discovery of the high-grade JR zone and rising uranium prices. I look forward to working with the successful technical team at F3."

Dev Randhawa, CEO of F3, commented, "We are excited to have Ms. Thomas join the F3 Board of Directors. Her extensive knowledge and experience in the uranium sector will be a significant benefit to our board and management team."



About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding and growing its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

