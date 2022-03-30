F45 Appoints Brian Killingsworth as Chief Marketing Officer

Fastest growing fitness franchisor hires sports industry veteran to drive marketing and gain new customer traction

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) (“F45” or the “Company”), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur in 2022, announced today the appointment of Brian Killingsworth as Chief Marketing Officer. Joining the executive leadership team, Killingsworth will report to Adam Gilchrist, President, CEO & Chairman. Killingsworth will lead F45’s marketing strategy and, with his extensive experience in the sports industry, lead the Company’s branding, advertising and efforts to market to existing and new customers.

“Brian is a marketing veteran with extensive leadership experience working with professional sports entities, and we are confident that he will drive immense value to our business,” said Adam Gilchrist, President, CEO & Chairman of F45. “We welcome Brian to the F45 team and look forward to seeing him put to work his immeasurable knowledge of sports marketing.”

Killingsworth has over 20 years of deep marketing and industry experience guiding MLB, NFL and NHL brands. Prior to joining F45, he served as the Global CMO for premium experiences company Legends, leading all aspects of the company's marketing and brand vision. Killingsworth was also Chief Marketing Officer for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, overseeing marketing, strategy, branding, communications, content, digital, analytics and serving as part of the leadership team that launched the Knights franchise – one of the most successful expansion teams in sports history.

“F45 is creating a leading global fitness training and lifestyle brand – tapping into its digitally-connected network to stay at the forefront of the industry and help members achieve their fitness goals,” said Brian Killingsworth. “I’m delighted to join such a passionate and driven team, and look forward to leading the marketing team to further amplify awareness of F45’s world class fitness offerings.”

Earlier in his career, Killingsworth served as Chief Marketing Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he oversaw all aspects of the Buccaneers brand, was Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for the St. Louis Rams, and also spent 10 years with the Tampa Bay Rays marketing team. Killingsworth graduated from Flagler College with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and earned his MBA in Marketing & Management from the University of South Florida.

About F45 Training

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

