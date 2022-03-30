Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. F45 Training Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXLV   US30322L1017

F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.

(FXLV)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/30 03:58:59 pm EDT
10.61 USD   -3.81%
04:05pF45 Appoints Brian Killingsworth as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
03/28INSIDER SELL : F45 Training Holdings
MT
03/24F45 Named Fastest-Growing Fitness Franchise by Entrepreneur
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

F45 Appoints Brian Killingsworth as Chief Marketing Officer

03/30/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fastest growing fitness franchisor hires sports industry veteran to drive marketing and gain new customer traction

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) (“F45” or the “Company”), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur in 2022, announced today the appointment of Brian Killingsworth as Chief Marketing Officer. Joining the executive leadership team, Killingsworth will report to Adam Gilchrist, President, CEO & Chairman. Killingsworth will lead F45’s marketing strategy and, with his extensive experience in the sports industry, lead the Company’s branding, advertising and efforts to market to existing and new customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005740/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Brian is a marketing veteran with extensive leadership experience working with professional sports entities, and we are confident that he will drive immense value to our business,” said Adam Gilchrist, President, CEO & Chairman of F45. “We welcome Brian to the F45 team and look forward to seeing him put to work his immeasurable knowledge of sports marketing.”

Killingsworth has over 20 years of deep marketing and industry experience guiding MLB, NFL and NHL brands. Prior to joining F45, he served as the Global CMO for premium experiences company Legends, leading all aspects of the company's marketing and brand vision. Killingsworth was also Chief Marketing Officer for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, overseeing marketing, strategy, branding, communications, content, digital, analytics and serving as part of the leadership team that launched the Knights franchise – one of the most successful expansion teams in sports history.

“F45 is creating a leading global fitness training and lifestyle brand – tapping into its digitally-connected network to stay at the forefront of the industry and help members achieve their fitness goals,” said Brian Killingsworth. “I’m delighted to join such a passionate and driven team, and look forward to leading the marketing team to further amplify awareness of F45’s world class fitness offerings.”

Earlier in his career, Killingsworth served as Chief Marketing Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he oversaw all aspects of the Buccaneers brand, was Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for the St. Louis Rams, and also spent 10 years with the Tampa Bay Rays marketing team. Killingsworth graduated from Flagler College with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and earned his MBA in Marketing & Management from the University of South Florida.

About F45 Training

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
04:05pF45 Appoints Brian Killingsworth as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
03/28INSIDER SELL : F45 Training Holdings
MT
03/24F45 Named Fastest-Growing Fitness Franchise by Entrepreneur
BU
03/23INSIDER SELL : F45 Training Holdings
MT
03/23F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/21F45 Investor David Beckham Supports the Continued Growth of the Brand as Partner of the..
BU
03/21INSIDER SELL : F45 Training Holdings
MT
03/15F45 TRAINING : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/15Evercore ISI Starts F45 Training Holdings at Outperform With $15 Price Target
MT
03/14F45 Training Fourth-Quarter Results Trail Views Despite Revenue Surge; Full-Year Sales ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 M - -
Net income 2022 60,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 95,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 045 M 1 045 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
F45 Training Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,03 $
Average target price 18,11 $
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam J. Gilchrist Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Payne Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Dorian Workman Chief Technology Officer
Heather Christie Operations Director
Richard John Grellman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.1.29%1 045
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-4.48%7 298
BASIC-FIT N.V.-0.43%3 064
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-13.60%2 871
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.38.75%2 743
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY11.74%1 695