  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. F45 Training Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXLV   US30322L1017

F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.

(FXLV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:11:23 pm EDT
7.120 USD   -6.07%
F45 LAUNCHES FIRST FOOTBALL-INSPIRED WORKOUT : DB45, Created by David Beckham and Gunnar Peterson
BU
F45 to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022
BU
INSIDER SELL : F45 Training Holdings
MT
F45 Launches First Football-Inspired Workout: DB45, Created by David Beckham and Gunnar Peterson

05/09/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
F45 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) (“F45” or the “Company”), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur in 2022, today announced the launch of their latest workout, DB45. Designed by global partner and investor, David Beckham, alongside Chief of Athletics and renowned Hollywood trainer, Gunnar Peterson, this latest addition to the F45 timetable is an exhilarating 11-station, football-inspired cardio class which will launch on the global timetable on May 11, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005794/en/

F45's latest workout, DB45, pays homage to global partner and investor David Beckham's iconic professional football career. (Photo: Business Wire)

F45's latest workout, DB45, pays homage to global partner and investor David Beckham's iconic professional football career. (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by his impressive career, DB45 combines exercises Beckham used in past training sessions. Incorporating explosive, power-focused, multi-directional exercises, this 45-minute workout will see F45ers complete two sets in each station, moving through a “follow the leader,” football-inspired 4:4:2 class formation, with stations representing typical football positions including Goal, Defence, Mid-Field, and Attack.

Paying homage to Beckham’s iconic jersey numbers from his football career, the set timings will alternate between 32 seconds work, 15 seconds rest, and 23 seconds work, followed by 20 seconds rest. Users will complete the ultimate finisher with 7 x 30 second bodyweight exercises.

David Beckham comments: “I have loved working alongside Gunnar and the F45 team to create DB45, my first signature workout. For me, training as part of a team has always been my favourite way to work out, and my DB45 programme is influenced by exercises I did as a professional football player. F45 always brings innovative and effective workouts to the timetable, and I’m excited for the F45 community to finally be able to try out mine.”

“Working with a professional athlete like David Beckham to create DB45 has been great fun and offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the F45 community to train like an iconic athlete,” said Gunnar Peterson, F45’s Chief of Athletics and renowned Hollywood trainer. “DB45 offers something unique to the F45 timetable. It’s the first football-inspired class for F45, which combines the unique functional exercises that make F45 so great, as well as honouring Beckham’s career – the F45 community is in for a lot of fun with this workout.”

Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, F45 is the fastest-growing fitness franchisor in the world. With a focus on creating a leading global fitness training and lifestyle brand, F45 currently has sold 3,301 total franchises and 1,749 studios across 67 countries. F45’s differentiated, technology-driven approach leverages a rich content database consisting of thousands of functional training movements, offering workouts that are fun, challenging, and suitable for all.

About F45 Training
F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 M - -
Net income 2022 60,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 95,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 718 M 718 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 72,1%
Technical analysis trends F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,58 $
Average target price 18,11 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
Managers and Directors
Adam J. Gilchrist Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Chris Payne Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Dorian Workman Chief Technology Officer
Heather Christie Operations Director
Ben Coates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.-30.39%759
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-17.33%6 406
BASIC-FIT N.V.-6.81%2 762
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.17%2 670
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.7.00%2 027
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY-0.18%1 545