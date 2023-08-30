F45 Training Holdings Inc.(NYSE:FXLV) dropped from S&P TMI Index

F45 Training Holdings Inc. is a fitness franchisor. The Company creates a global fitness training and lifestyle brand. It offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are community-driven. It has three segments: United States, Australia and Rest of World. United States segment includes operations in the United States and South America. Australia segment includes operations in Australia, New Zealand and the immediately surrounding island nations. Rest of World segment includes operations in locations other than the United States and Australia. It delivers its workouts through its digitally connected global network of studios, and has built a technology-enabled platform that allows it to create and distribute workouts to its global franchisee base. It provides a fitness program, which consists of strength, cardio, and hybrid branded workouts. Its studio consists of fitness equipment and related technology, which includes F45TVs, spin bikes, dumbbells, kettlebells and sleds.