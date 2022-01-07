Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. F45 Training Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXLV   US30322L1017

F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.

(FXLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

F45 Training Recognized as Highest Ranked Boutique Fitness Brand in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 2022 Franchise 500®

01/07/2022 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The boutique fitness operator is recognized within the outlet’s annual list of top-performing franchisors across multiple industries

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks F45 Training as 42nd for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power, and as the highest ranked boutique fitness brand.

“It is an honor to be recognized in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking and an even more rewarding accomplishment to be the highest ranked boutique fitness brand on the list,” said Adam Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45 Training. “I’m especially proud of all the hard work the F45 Training team has put in for our business, and am continually grateful to the fiercely loyal community of F45 franchisees and members who helped us garner this achievement."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," said Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. F45 Training’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view F45 Training in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands Jan. 11.

About F45
F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
04:12pF45 Training Recognized as Highest Ranked Boutique Fitness Brand in Entrepreneur's High..
BU
01/03F45 Training Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference
BU
2021F45 Training to Open New Franchised Studios Across Concert Golf Partners' Network of Pr..
MT
2021F45 Teams Up with Concert Golf Partners to Drive Growth in the Private Club Channel
BU
2021F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.(NYSE : FXLV) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings to Overweight From Neutral; Price Target is $15
MT
2021F45 Partners with Swoop Funding to Help International Franchisees Secure Growth Capital
BU
2021F45 Training Holdings Inc. Partners with Swoop Funding to Help International Franchisee..
CI
2021F45 Training Holdings Shares Rise After Jefferies Initiates Coverage at Buy
MT
2021Jefferies Starts F45 Training Holdings at Buy With $23 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 133 M - -
Net income 2021 -181 M - -
Net cash 2021 74,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 017 M 1 017 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
F45 Training Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,23 $
Average target price 19,13 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam J. Gilchrist Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Payne Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Dorian Workman Chief Technology Officer
Heather Christie Chief Operating Officer
Darren Lewis Richman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.3.12%1 017
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-0.01%7 549
BASIC-FIT N.V.3.86%3 254
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY-1.47%1 498
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED2.50%938
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.79%607