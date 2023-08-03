F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV), a leading global fitness community specializing in high-intensity interval training (HIIT), announced today that Noah Galloway, renowned athlete, fitness expert, military hero, and motivational speaker, has officially joined the F45 Training team as an F45 Athlete.

Noah Galloway, renowned athlete, fitness expert, military hero, and motivational speaker, has officially joined the F45 Training team as an F45 Athlete. A former United States Army veteran, Noah has captivated audiences worldwide with his incredible journey of resilience and determination. After losing his left arm and left leg in combat, he embarked on a remarkable fitness journey, becoming an inspiration to millions through his commitment to overcoming obstacles and transforming his life through health and fitness.

“I've always believed in pushing my limits and defying the odds. Partnering with F45 allows me to inspire others to do the same and embrace a mindset of strength and resilience,” said Noah Galloway. “The F45 workout environment is a safe place for people of all different fitness levels and physical conditions, which is one of the many reasons I’m so excited to introduce the program to others.”

Noah's remarkable journey, rooted in his military background, highlights the importance of creating an inclusive environment that supports and encourages veterans. As a veteran himself, Noah understands the challenges faced and recognizes the transformative power of fitness in their lives. Noah’s passion is to inspire individuals, especially within the military community, to embrace a healthy lifestyle and unlock their full potential within a diverse, inclusive, and supportive community.

As an F45 Athlete, Galloway will play a pivotal role in spreading the F45 mission of empowering and inspiring individuals to achieve their fitness goals and lead healthier lifestyles. He will bring his unique perspective, infectious energy, and unwavering passion to inspire F45 members around the world. Noah will also work with the F45 Athletics team to add even more accessible workouts for every level of health enthusiast.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Noah Galloway, an American Hero and fitness enthusiast, to the F45 family. Noah is uniquely able to demonstrate how F45 workouts are adaptable and that utilizing our science driven HIIT workouts can transform yourself both physically and mentally. Noah’s positive energy also showcases how fun it can be to do an F45 workout and he is a true inspiration to our entire team and membership family,” said Tom Dowd, F45 CEO.

“Team training, life changing is the mantra and the essence of F45 and the addition of Noah Galloway adds an extra layer of excitement to the team,” said Gunnar Peterson, F45 Chief of Athletics. “Noah brings the heat and the intangibles like no one else, and I am honored to work with him and watch him light up our network!”

About F45 Training

F45 Training is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8 and Vive Active brands. F45 is a high-intensity (HIIT) interval training workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offers members a new workout experience each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of pilates, tone and yoga. Vive Active is an innovative, high energy fitness concept that focuses on athletic reformer pilates. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high growth boutique fitness category.

