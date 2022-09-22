Advanced search
F5 : First Climate Target

09/22/2022 | 11:20am EDT
We intend to meet this target by taking advantage of renewable energy, and what remains will come from improvements in our offices' energy efficiency. You can see from our most recent ESG report that the Scope 1 emissions associated with our offices around the world represents a small portion of our emissions, and it is our energy consumption in Scope 2 where we have the most room for improvement.

To start taking immediate action on our target, F5 made its first-ever purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs) in 2022. We focused on buying renewable energy in the Western region of the U.S. first, given that our highest volume of emissions worldwide is currently concentrated around our headquarters in Seattle and offices in the Bay Area.

Setting a climate target is painstaking work for any organization, but it is more than just an exercise in number-crunching-it is also an expression of company culture. And it is a responsibility we've approached with great care, knowing that the path we set from 2021 is a reflection of our guiding principle to Do the Right Thing, and our achievement of the target in 2030 will rely most on the behaviors and principles that make up F5's uniquely human-first and high-performance culture.

That means our commitment also includes sharing our annual progress toward our target, which will be included every year in our ESG reports. We expect that some years we will do better than others, and any updates from the Science-based Target initiative (SBTi) may mean we need to adjust our course, but the end goal remains the same: F5's Scope 1 and 2 emissions will be cut in half by 2030.
___________

By Katherine Clouse, Senior Director, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), F5

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
