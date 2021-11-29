F5 : How to Save Hundreds of Hours a Month on App Deployment Using Multi-Cloud Clusters

The ability to deploy applications across multiple locations has far reaching ramifications for deployment management and speed. No longer do I need to wrangle bespoke and brittle deployment pipelines, or worry about the nuanced differences of each cloud provider.

I can now deploy applications and get features into the hands of my end users and customers faster by using a standard deployment approach.

Native all the way

The best part is that as a developer I can deploy my application to Kubernetes using native tooling. I can use familiar deployment methodologies and tooling to deploy to multiple clusters. I don't need anything special on the developer end.

From a deeper technology perspective, this gives me the ability to deploy using both labels, a Kubernetes native construct, to choose one or more sites to deploy to. I can also use Kubernetes native tooling like the kubectl command, and standardised Kubernetes deployment files or manifests. This is a standard way of interacting with Kubernetes. This makes deploying easy, as I can use familiar tooling, with the added benefit of deploying at speed across multiple clusters and locations.

The big thing though is the ability to simply use Kubernetes labels to select whether I am deploying to a single cluster, or multiple clusters. Labels are a Kubernetes native construct that allows me to "tag" an application. I can "tag" or label my application with a location, which can be one or many Kubernetes clusters.

Conclusion

Using F5's Volterra platform for deploying applications at scale, across multiple locations eases the pain that developers feel on a daily basis. The ability to deploy applications, using Kubernetes native constructs saves time, and gets your application into the hands of the people who need it faster.

The ability to have centralised observability and policy along with easy distributed deployment removes the overhead from developers.

Continuous deployment speed and velocity means getting applications and features into the hands of customers faster.