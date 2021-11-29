Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. F5, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIV   US3156161024

F5, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/29 04:00:01 pm
231.07 USD   +2.13%
05:41pF5 : How to Save Hundreds of Hours a Month on App Deployment Using Multi-Cloud Clusters
PU
05:11pF5 : Modern Security for Modern Environments
PU
04:01pF5 : The Future of 5G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F5 : How to Save Hundreds of Hours a Month on App Deployment Using Multi-Cloud Clusters

11/29/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ability to deploy applications across multiple locations has far reaching ramifications for deployment management and speed. No longer do I need to wrangle bespoke and brittle deployment pipelines, or worry about the nuanced differences of each cloud provider.

I can now deploy applications and get features into the hands of my end users and customers faster by using a standard deployment approach.

Native all the way

The best part is that as a developer I can deploy my application to Kubernetes using native tooling. I can use familiar deployment methodologies and tooling to deploy to multiple clusters. I don't need anything special on the developer end.

From a deeper technology perspective, this gives me the ability to deploy using both labels, a Kubernetes native construct, to choose one or more sites to deploy to. I can also use Kubernetes native tooling like the kubectl command, and standardised Kubernetes deployment files or manifests. This is a standard way of interacting with Kubernetes. This makes deploying easy, as I can use familiar tooling, with the added benefit of deploying at speed across multiple clusters and locations.

The big thing though is the ability to simply use Kubernetes labels to select whether I am deploying to a single cluster, or multiple clusters. Labels are a Kubernetes native construct that allows me to "tag" an application. I can "tag" or label my application with a location, which can be one or many Kubernetes clusters.

Conclusion

Using F5's Volterra platform for deploying applications at scale, across multiple locations eases the pain that developers feel on a daily basis. The ability to deploy applications, using Kubernetes native constructs saves time, and gets your application into the hands of the people who need it faster.

The ability to have centralised observability and policy along with easy distributed deployment removes the overhead from developers.

Continuous deployment speed and velocity means getting applications and features into the hands of customers faster.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F5, INC.
05:41pF5 : How to Save Hundreds of Hours a Month on App Deployment Using Multi-Cloud Clusters
PU
05:11pF5 : Modern Security for Modern Environments
PU
04:01pF5 : The Future of 5G
PU
11/26Office Properties Income Trust Likely to Pay Lower-Than-Expected Incentive Management F..
MT
11/25F5 : strengthens R&D presence in Hyderabad with new leadership and floor expansion, recogn..
PU
11/25F5 to Participate in Credit Suisse's 25th Annual Technology Conference
AQ
11/25F5 to Participate in RBC Capital Markets' Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telec..
AQ
11/24INSIDER SELL : F5
MT
11/23F5 : It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year…for Attacks and Attackers
PU
11/22F5 : FinTechs grow in popularity amongst consumers and criminal organizations
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on F5, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 819 M - -
Net income 2022 464 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 853 M 13 853 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 429
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart F5, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 226,25 $
Average target price 237,31 $
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gail Coury Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F5, INC.28.60%13 853
ACCENTURE PLC35.37%223 348
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.20.40%169 884
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.86%109 106
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.00%103 858
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.32%96 758