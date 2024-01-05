On January 3, 2024, Marie Myers resigned from her position as a director of F5, Inc. (Company), including her membership on the Audit & Risk Oversight Committee, effective immediately. Ms. Myers had tendered her resignation pursuant to the F5, Inc. Corporate Governance Guidelines due to her taking on a new employment role resulting in a material change in her professional responsibilities.
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.21%
|10 257 M $
|-4.07%
|211 B $
|-1.46%
|159 B $
|-2.68%
|147 B $
|+0.96%
|96 105 M $
|-0.67%
|75 219 M $
|-4.96%
|60 499 M $
|-3.08%
|58 992 M $
|-2.27%
|46 196 M $
|-3.56%
|36 899 M $
