F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on October 25, 2022

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, following the market close. F5 also will host a live webcast to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 25, 2022.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the investor relations portion of F5.com. Access the audio-only version of the live webcast by dialing +1 (888) 330-2454 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (240) 789-2714 for listeners from other countries.

The webcast will be recorded, and replays will be available as follows:

Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Replay Via Phone: (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (647) 362-9199 (outside of the U.S. and Canada) available October 25, 2022, through October 26, 2022. Use meeting ID 3209415 to access.

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life.​​​​​​​ F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced organizations to optimize and secure every app and API anywhere, including on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to provide exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers and continuously stay ahead of threats. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

