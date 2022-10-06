Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. F5, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIV   US3156161024

F5, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
156.28 USD   +0.55%
08:32aF5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on October 25, 2022
BU
10/05F5 : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on October 25, 2022
PU
09/27F5 And The Forrester Wave™ : Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on October 25, 2022

10/06/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, following the market close. F5 also will host a live webcast to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 25, 2022.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the investor relations portion of F5.com. Access the audio-only version of the live webcast by dialing +1 (888) 330-2454 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (240) 789-2714 for listeners from other countries.

The webcast will be recorded, and replays will be available as follows:

Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Replay Via Phone: (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (647) 362-9199 (outside of the U.S. and Canada) available October 25, 2022, through October 26, 2022. Use meeting ID 3209415 to access.

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life.​​​​​​​ F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced organizations to optimize and secure every app and API anywhere, including on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to provide exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers and continuously stay ahead of threats. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies. F5 and BIG-IP are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Source: F5, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about F5, INC.
08:32aF5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on October 25, 2022
BU
10/05F5 : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on October 25, 2022
PU
09/27F5 And The Forrester Wave™ : Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022
PU
09/22F5 : First Climate Target
PU
09/21F5 Named Best in Class for Bot Management in Aite-Novarica Matrix of Leading Bot Detect..
BU
09/15Transcript : F5, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Con..
CI
09/13Transcript : F5, Inc. Presents at Piper Sandler Technology and Consumer Growt..
CI
09/13AppViewX Joins F5's Technology Alliance Program to Accelerate and Secure Multi-Cloud Ap..
CI
09/06F5 to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences
BU
09/05F5 : to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on F5, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 688 M - -
Net income 2022 319 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 308 M 9 308 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 579
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart F5, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 156,28 $
Average target price 197,06 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gail Coury Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F5, INC.-36.14%9 308
ACCENTURE PLC-33.82%173 533
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.31%138 506
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.05%99 275
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.28%73 422
SNOWFLAKE INC.-45.28%59 293