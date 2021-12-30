Now Celebrating: F5 North America 2021 Partner Awards

In a year that had more than its fair share of unexpected developments, we're proud to announce and commemorate the winners of our F5 North America FY21 Partner Awards. Our channel ecosystem is an essential element of F5's success, and we extend our sincere gratitude to each of the partners that worked with us in fiscal year 2021.

This year's honorees continuously adapted in an evolving industry, distinguishing themselves with noteworthy accomplishments throughout 2021 in a variety of areas, including revenue attainment, culture, and innovation. Here are the winners and the key qualities that set these partners apart according to Jeff Hilliard, RVP of Channel Sales, F5.

Partner of the Year: CDW and CDW Canada

As a leader in net-new and standalone security bookings, CDW continues to put F5 in front of new influencer and buying personas as we expand our footprint with multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions.

Innovation Partner of the Year: WorldTech IT, LLC

Always looking to create better outcomes for their customers' critical applications, WorldTech IT has developed a series of offerings that enable their customers to optimize existing F5 investments. Their extensive knowledge of F5 offerings also provides keen insights to help influence future solutions through early access and beta programs.

Transformation Partner of the Year: Sirius Computer Solutions

In addition to building a cloud practice workload migration campaign with AWS, Sirius Computer Solutions has leaned in with Red Hat to drive joint automation with F5 and proactively help steer discussions around various technology consumption models.

Security Partner of the Year: CompuNet, Inc.

CompuNet's application-focused engineering team allows them to design tailored security solutions that address their customers' most complex demands. This focus helped enable the creation of an application security assessment, a tool that considers architectural and business requirements to better provide intelligence and visibility around application delivery, best practices, firewall details, and the application-hosting environment.

Federal Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security continues to invest in F5 capabilities to support our mutual customers in the federal space and the growth of our business overall. They have demonstrated the continued ability to find and lead incremental business, drive and grow adoption of enterprise licensing agreements, and emphasize solving customer problems with F5's strategic solutions.

Distribution Partner of the Year: Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Carahsoft has consistently invested in our joint business through the power of their F5-dedicated team. Their innovative enablement and demand generation efforts have driven exceptional sales growth of strategic F5 solutions, specifically in the areas of security, NGINX, and cloud.

BeF5 Partner of the Year: World Wide Technology

WWT and F5 share strong alignment of corporate values, community outreach projects, and focus on diversity and inclusion. WWT has exemplified the spirit of what it means to "BeF5" through community outreach efforts led by their many Employee Resource Groups in FY21.

We look forward to continuing our successful journey with partners in 2022!

