Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. F5, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIV   US3156161024

F5, INC.

(FFIV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/30 01:15:01 pm
246.74 USD   -0.42%
12/28Needham Adjusts F5 Networks' Price Target to $303 From $265, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12/17Disney, Wells Fargo, ExxonMobil Find Place in BofA Securities' Top Stocks for 2022
MT
12/17INSIDER SELL : F5
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Now Celebrating: F5 North America 2021 Partner Awards

12/30/2021 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a year that had more than its fair share of unexpected developments, we're proud to announce and commemorate the winners of our F5 North America FY21 Partner Awards. Our channel ecosystem is an essential element of F5's success, and we extend our sincere gratitude to each of the partners that worked with us in fiscal year 2021.

This year's honorees continuously adapted in an evolving industry, distinguishing themselves with noteworthy accomplishments throughout 2021 in a variety of areas, including revenue attainment, culture, and innovation. Here are the winners and the key qualities that set these partners apart according to Jeff Hilliard, RVP of Channel Sales, F5.

Partner of the Year: CDW and CDW Canada

As a leader in net-new and standalone security bookings, CDW continues to put F5 in front of new influencer and buying personas as we expand our footprint with multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions.

Innovation Partner of the Year: WorldTech IT, LLC

Always looking to create better outcomes for their customers' critical applications, WorldTech IT has developed a series of offerings that enable their customers to optimize existing F5 investments. Their extensive knowledge of F5 offerings also provides keen insights to help influence future solutions through early access and beta programs.

Transformation Partner of the Year: Sirius Computer Solutions

In addition to building a cloud practice workload migration campaign with AWS, Sirius Computer Solutions has leaned in with Red Hat to drive joint automation with F5 and proactively help steer discussions around various technology consumption models.

Security Partner of the Year: CompuNet, Inc.

CompuNet's application-focused engineering team allows them to design tailored security solutions that address their customers' most complex demands. This focus helped enable the creation of an application security assessment, a tool that considers architectural and business requirements to better provide intelligence and visibility around application delivery, best practices, firewall details, and the application-hosting environment.

Federal Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security continues to invest in F5 capabilities to support our mutual customers in the federal space and the growth of our business overall. They have demonstrated the continued ability to find and lead incremental business, drive and grow adoption of enterprise licensing agreements, and emphasize solving customer problems with F5's strategic solutions.

Distribution Partner of the Year: Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Carahsoft has consistently invested in our joint business through the power of their F5-dedicated team. Their innovative enablement and demand generation efforts have driven exceptional sales growth of strategic F5 solutions, specifically in the areas of security, NGINX, and cloud.

BeF5 Partner of the Year: World Wide Technology

WWT and F5 share strong alignment of corporate values, community outreach projects, and focus on diversity and inclusion. WWT has exemplified the spirit of what it means to "BeF5" through community outreach efforts led by their many Employee Resource Groups in FY21.

We look forward to continuing our successful journey with partners in 2022!

To learn more about becoming an F5 partner, visit https://www.f5.com/partners. To find an F5 partner, visit https://www.f5.com/find-a-partner.

Disclaimer

F5 Networks Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F5, INC.
12/28Needham Adjusts F5 Networks' Price Target to $303 From $265, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12/17Disney, Wells Fargo, ExxonMobil Find Place in BofA Securities' Top Stocks for 2022
MT
12/17INSIDER SELL : F5
MT
12/17BANDWIDTH FOR BUSINESS : The New Middle Mile
PU
12/17F5 to Participate in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conferenc..
AQ
12/15Morgan Stanley Lifts F5 Networks' Price Target to $280 From $220; Overweight Rating Kep..
MT
12/14F5 : Protection against the Apache Log4j2 Vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228)
PU
12/13F5 : The Bots are in Business and Business is Good
PU
12/09F5 : Solving IP Overlap in Multi-Cloud
PU
12/07INSIDER SELL : F5
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on F5, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 817 M - -
Net income 2022 464 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 171 M 15 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 429
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart F5, INC.
Duration : Period :
F5, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F5, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 247,78 $
Average target price 244,40 $
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Locoh-Donou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis J. Pelzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Geng Lin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gail Coury Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F5, INC.40.83%15 106
ACCENTURE PLC59.04%262 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.06%183 001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.93%118 943
INFOSYS LIMITED50.15%107 217
SNOWFLAKE INC.22.32%104 197